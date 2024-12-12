Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: BJP tries to cajole allies on key portfolios

The wait for the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet may end soon as the BJP is confident of reaching a consensus with allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP, on the sharing of ministerial portfolios.

Even after three weeks of talks between BJP and its partners – Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – there has been little agreement on the distribution of some of the crucial portfolios in the alliance.

Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 14: BJP leader

The differences between the three alliance partners started after the BJP made it clear that it is keen to keep the home, urban development and revenue departments along with 24 of the 43 ministerial portfolios and can give only 10 to Shiv Sena and nine to NCP.

“As far as the talks are concerned and the distribution of portfolios is concerned, the BJP has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the home department. The home department will stay with the BJP and it is not ready to give it to Shiv Sena which has been adamant on the demand. The talks are underway, and we hope that cabinet expansion will take place in the next couple of days, most likely on December 14,” a senior BJP leader from Mumbai told The Federal.

Trouble in Mahayuti

After the BJP succeeded in convincing Shinde to become deputy chief minister by stepping down from his earlier role as chief minister, the Sena is bargaining hard for some crucial positions.

That all is not well in the Mahayuti was evident by the conspicuous absence of Shinde in Delhi when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the national capital along with Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leaders on Thursday to discuss cabinet expansion.

The initial struggle in Mahayuti started when Sena leaders, after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on November 23, demanded that Shinde should continue to lead the alliance in the state.

Scuffle over portfolios

After the BJP managed to convince Shinde for the position of deputy chief minister, a new disagreement began on portfolio distribution with Sena insistent on taking home and urban development. The NCP’s move to stake claim on finance portfolio added to the troubles of the BJP.

“All the discussions have been completed and we expect that the cabinet expansion will take place on December 14. The Shiv Sena and NCP are in alliance with the BJP and there are no differences among the three parties. These discussions take time and there are no differences between the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, senior leader of Shiv Sena and Lok Sabha member, told The Federal.

No rift in alliance, says Sena leader

Chief Minister Fadnavis was in national capital on Thursday to discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with senior leaders of the party. While the BJP is keen to keep a majority of portfolios, NCP wants the same number of ministerial positions as the Shiv Sena.

“The NDA is together in Maharashtra, and we have always maintained that there are no differences. Fadnavis is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu because he did not meet them after the swearing-in ceremony held in Mumbai recently. The visit is not to end any differences,” Barne said.

Why can’t slight Shinde

Although the BJP leadership is annoyed by the constant pressure from Shiv Sena leadership for portfolios, it also does not want to annoy deputy chief minister Shinde because of the upcoming municipal elections.

“The BJP does not want to be seen as the party that is creating problems in the NDA. Despite Shiv Sena’s insistence to be allotted key cabinets, the BJP does not want to annoy either of its allies,” a BJP leader from Mumbai told The Federal.

Senior leaders of the BJP said that it was important to keep Shiv Sena in good humour because of the municipal elections and especially when Shinde can play a decisive role in the polls in Mumbai and Thane.

Shinde vital for municipal polls

Political analysts say the BJP is keeping Shinde close because of the upcoming municipal elections even though along with NCP it has enough numbers in the Assembly to comfortably run the government.

“We must not forget that INDIA Bloc has lost the Assembly elections, but it did well during the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP does not want to annoy Shiv Sena because he is needed for the municipal elections and also because it gives a negative impression that the NDA is not stable,” Nitin Birmal, associate professor at the Dr Ambedkar Art and Commerce College, Pune, told The Federal.