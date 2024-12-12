Fadnavis meets Modi amid deadlock over cabinet portfolios

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (December 12) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid a deadlock over the allocation of cabinet portfolios among the three Mahayuti alliance partners, BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

The meeting comes as the three parties have requested central BJP leaders to intervene and address remaining contentious issues over portfolio allocations. Nearly three weeks after winning a thumping majority in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to divide the cabinet portfolios among its members.

On Wednesday night, Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, to sort out disputes over cabinet slots. However, an upset Eknath Shinde did not join them on their Delhi trip.

Tussle over ministerial berths

According to news reports quoting sources, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar had agreed on a division of 22 ministerial berths for the BJP, 11 for Shiv Sena, and 10 for the NCP. The maximum number of cabinet positions in Maharashtra, which includes the chief minister's post, is 43.

But, if the NCP and Shiv Sena are asking for more seats, the BJP may part with the less important portfolios, said the source.

While BJP has kept the key portfolios such as home and revenue, NCP has been given finance. Shinde had asked for home but got urban development.

Shinde had been eyeing the CM's post once again but the BJP stood firm. Since the Shinde Shiv Sena faction does not have much leverage since the BJP can easily form the government with the NCP alone, Shinde reluctantly agreed to the deputy CM's post.

However, his absence from Delhi now has raised questions in political circles, and it remains unclear if he will join the discussions over cabinet portfolios in Delhi.

Fadnavis meets PM

Meanwhile, Fadnavis called on the prime minister for the first time after assuming office of chief minister on December 5.

"In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

He said he was extremely thankful of Modi for his valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra.

"You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP karyakarta like us to work even harder," Fadnavis said.

The BJP-led MahaYuti won a landslide victory in the assembly elections in Maharashtra last month. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition won 230 seats, while smaller outfits part of the alliance emerged victorious on five seats. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance managed to muster up only 46 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Modi was present at Fadnavis's oath taking ceremony in Mumbai last week.

