Maharashtra | Hindutva, counter-polarisation led to BJP win, says Fadnavis

Hindutva played a key role in the sweeping victory of the BJP-led alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said, describing Hindutva as a way of life.

The BJP leader told ABP news channel that counter-polarisation by Hindus helped the Mahayuti alliance to score a huge win over the Congress and its allies.

Fadnavis, who took oath on Thursday as the Maharashtra chief minister for the third time, claimed that Hindutva and development were two sides of the same coin and described BJP's Hindutva as a way of life.

Congress-Muslim pact?

The chief minister alleged the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance had a pact with people like Sajjad Nomani, an Islamic scholar, to withdraw riot cases against Muslims filed since 2012.

While campaigning, Fadnavis had countered the purported appeal by Nomani for a "vote jihad" against the Mahayuti government by making a pitch for "dharma-yudh of votes".

“The voter turnout increased because the Congress tried to suppress Hindus. When you try to suppress someone, they rise strongly. Hindutva played an important role and counter-polarisation helped the Mahayuti alliance,” he said.

“Our development schemes and Hindutva worked. Hindutva and development are two sides of the same coin.”

Inclusive Hindutva

The voter turnout in this Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

"BJP's Hindutva is a way of life and not related to religious rituals. Muslims have different religious rituals. One should not have a narrow-minded view of Hindutva," Fadnavis said.

Through his actions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown what inclusive Hindutva is, he added.

Flays Rahul Gandhi

"Those who used to be scared of going to temples for fear of losing Muslim votes are now frequently visiting them," he said, in an oblique dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On cabinet expansion, Fadnavis said it would be done before December 16, when the winter session of the legislature starts in Nagpur.

"Discussions are on for portfolio allocation," he said. "I will try to establish a dialogue with all political leaders which has stopped since 2019."