Maharashtra: Fadnavis back as CM amid political intrigue; what lies ahead?

In a high-profile event at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. Sharing the stage were Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. While the swearing-in ceremony has solidified the "Mahayuti" alliance, political analysts suggest that the road ahead might not be as stable as it appears.

The return of Fadnavis

Fadnavis’s reinstatement as CM underscores his growing stature within the BJP. Panelists on Capital Beat, The Federal’s flagship program, speculated on whether his ascendancy might cause ripples in the party’s central leadership. Some suggest that the RSS could be grooming Fadnavis as a future Prime Ministerial candidate, a notion that might create friction between the CM and senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

Shinde’s diminishing clout

Eknath Shinde’s late confirmation as part of the cabinet, reportedly after haggling for key portfolios like the Home Ministry, reflects his waning influence. Political commentators believe Shinde’s utility to the BJP is limited to the upcoming municipal elections in 2025. "Once these elections are over, Shinde could find himself sidelined," said Pushparaj Deshpande, a panelist and political analyst.

Also Watch: Maharashtra: Fadnavis back at steering wheel; what next?

Ajit Pawar’s role

Ajit Pawar’s return to the BJP fold as Deputy CM has bolstered the alliance’s numbers, reducing their dependency on Shinde. However, his faction’s long-term commitment to the alliance remains uncertain. "Maharashtra politics is known for its unpredictability, and Pawar’s silence could indicate a larger game plan," noted senior journalist Girish Joshi.

Challenges for the Mahayuti government

The immediate challenge for the government is managing internal friction among alliance partners. Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Pawar’s NCP faction are expected to demand substantial concessions, which could strain the BJP’s resources and focus.

Moreover, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress—is grappling with its own existential crisis. The panelists agreed that the MVA must recalibrate its strategies and focus on the upcoming municipal polls to prevent the BJP from consolidating its power further.

Also Read: Will extend all possible cooperation to Fadnavis, will work as a team: Shinde

Several panelists raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, citing allegations of discrepancies in vote counting. “BJP has perfected the art of winning elections regardless of public sentiment,” said Vivek Deshpande, a senior journalist, emphasizing the need for the opposition to address these structural issues.

The stakes in Maharashtra extend beyond state politics. With 48 Lok Sabha seats, the state is crucial for the BJP’s national ambitions. Political observers believe that Maharashtra could become a saffron stronghold akin to Gujarat if the BJP succeeds in its current strategy.

Also Read: Fadnavis is winner, but Ajit Pawar is Man of the Match

As Fadnavis assumes the mantle once again, Maharashtra’s political landscape is poised for a turbulent ride. While the Mahayuti government appears stable on the surface, underlying tensions and the opposition’s potential resurgence make the next five years a critical period in shaping the state’s—and perhaps the country’s—political future.

Disclaimer: (This story is based on a discussion from The Federal’s Capital Beat program. The content has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, The Federal employs a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication.)