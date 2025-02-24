Maharashtra: Rift deepens in Mahayuti as BJP leader holds 'janata darbar' on Shinde’s turf

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik’s decision to go ahead with a ‘janata darbar’ (public hearing) in Thane district has further fuelled the discord in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance.

Naik’s move is widely seen as a political challenge to Shiv Sena leader Shinde, who considers Thane his stronghold. But Naik is determined and has put up scores of posters and large hoardings announcing the ‘darbar’.

Predictably, Naik says his only goal in holding the meeting was to resolve people’s problems. He tried to play down the political motive behind what he was doing.

Past rivalry

Shiv Sena sources say Naik and Shinde have been rivals for a long time, even when the latter was with Uddhav Thackeray’s undivided Shiv Sena and the former was with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The latest development is part of a chain of events that have rattled the ruling alliance led by the BJP in Maharashtra, only months after it stormed to power with a thumping majority.

The squabbling between the BJP and the Shiv Sena began almost soon after the electoral victory, with Shinde sulking for weeks after he was denied the chief minister’s post.

BJP-Sena discord

Shinde supporters kept insisting that he should remain the chief minister as the voters had given a renewed mandate to the coalition due to his governance record.

The BJP, the single largest party in the alliance, did not agree. It went on to make its veteran leader Devendra Fadnavis the new chief minister.

Since then, the relations between the BJP and Sena have never been smooth.

Cut in security

Matters came to a head recently when the government withdrew or downgraded the 'Y' category security cover provided to 55 Shinde Sena MPs and MLAs.

Although the government decision affected leaders of the BJP and the NCP as well, the Shinde Sena was the worst hit and felt it was being unfairly targeted.

Shinde boycotts meetings

Shinde has also kept away from some official meetings convened by the chief minister, making no efforts to hide the widening cracks amongst the two supposedly allies.

Last week, Shinde let it be known that no one should forget how he brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022 by orchestrating a major defection from the then undivided Shiv Sena.

"Those who have to understand must take the hint. I will continue to do my work," Shinde said when asked who he was targeting.

Probe into MSP issue

The Shiv Sena is also upset over the appointment of ‘guardian ministers’ for Raigad and Nashik districts.

Now, the Sena is upset that chief minister Fadnavis has announced an investigation into allegations of irregularities in deciding the minimum support price for farmers by the previous government of Shinde.

The BJP commands 132 seats in the Assembly while the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, the other deputy chief minister, has 41 seats. Although the Sena has 57 MLAs, Shinde knows the BJP is comfortably placed.