Amid growing discontent, Eknath Shinde skips Maharashtra govt events

In a sign of trouble for Maharashtra’s ruling alliance, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's absence in the recent government events has fuelled speculation about widening cracks with his allies -- BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Shiv Sena leader was not present at the inauguration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Badlapur in Thane's district. He also kept away from the Maratha king's birth anniversary celebrations at the Agra Fort as well as the inauguration of the second phase of the Shivsrushti theme park at Ambegaon Budruk.



Also read: 'Conspiracy' to frame Fadnavis, Shinde during MVA rule: BJP MLC attacks Uddhav

Differences among allies

All three events were attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Last month too, Shinde skipped a meeting of the Nashik Metropolitan Regional Development Authority called by Fadnavis in connection with the 2027 Kumbh Mela preparations.

Shinde’s actions are the most recent sign of simmering tensions in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, months after it stormed to power with a landslide majority.

Losing CM post

The first sign of discontent came to the fore when Shinde was not made the chief minister. Many in his Shiv Sena camp openly protested against the decision to catapult Fadnavis in his place. Shinde too sulked for days.

NCP leader Aditi Tatkare and BJP's Girish Mahajan's appointment as Nashik and Raigad guardian ministers, respectively, too became a bone of contention between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the government.

What has really riled the Shiv Sena is the government decision on Monday to remove or downgrade the security cover to some 20 of its MLAs and MPs.

Security cover row

While similar action has been taken in the context of leaders from the other ruling allies, the Sena feels it has been the worst shit. Those with reduced security cover include key aides to Shinde.



Also read: ‘Don’t politicise’: NCP(SP) hits back as Sena (UBT) criticises Shinde’s felicitation by Pawar

Some Sena leaders’ Y+ security cover has been curtailed to just one constable. Security cover was extended to 44 legislators and 11 Lok Sabha MPs who joined Shinde in his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.

With the latest decision, all non-minister MLAs from the Shinde camp have had their security cover downgraded. Protection for former MPs has also been withdrawn.

Shinde has also established a “Deputy CM's Medical Aid Cell” in the Secretariat and named a close aide as its head. This is the first time a deputy chief minister has set up such a body.