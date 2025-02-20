'Conspiracy' to frame Fadnavis, Shinde during MVA rule: BJP MLC attacks Uddhav

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to frame then leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and minister Eknath Shinde and asserted it would not have been possible without the approval of the "chief of government", a reference to then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government recently issued an order for the formation of an SIT to investigate the alleged conspiracy to frame Fadnavis and Shinde during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"An IPS officer or a state minister cannot hatch such a conspiracy. It is evident that such actions would not occur without the order or approval of the chief of the government, the chief minister," Darekar, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, told reporters without naming Thackeray.

He said had raised the issue of this "huge conspiracy" of the "(then) government backed by senior officials" in the winter session of the legislature in Nagpur.

"I raised the issue through a point of information during the Nagpur winter session and was told by the state government that an SIT had been formed a month earlier. This was in line with the state government's assurance given on the floor of the House," Darekar said.

Fadnavis is currently CM, while Shinde is his deputy. Shinde was urban development minister under Thackeray before he rebelled in June 2022 and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Darekar said he had provided the information he possessed to the SIT after being called by it, though he refused to divulge further details claiming it could hamper the probe.

Speaking to reporters after recording his statement, Darekar said, "It is dangerous for democracy when any government attempts to misuse power to frame leaders. Through constitutional means, we sought justice, and the Home Department took cognisance. A case has been filed in Thane, and the SIT will conduct an in-depth investigation." Darekar had previously alleged the MVA government targeted Fadnavis after he exposed corruption during its tenure. He claimed to have evidence, including footage from a sting operation aired by some TV channels, to support his allegations.

Following Darekar's comments during the winter session of the state legislature, senior minister Shambhuraje Desai announced the formation of an SIT to investigate the matter.

The SIT is headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary The other members are Rajeev Jain, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Navnath Dhavale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) and Adikrao Pol, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mumbai. PTI

