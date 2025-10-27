Amit Shah says BJP doesn’t need crutches; Fadnavis clarifies remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 27) said that the party does not need crutches and functions on its own strength in Maharashtra. His comments were followed by a remark from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarifying that friends are not crutches.

Fadnavis leads a three-party alliance government with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the state. Interestingly, the Chief Minister issued the clarification even though Shah did not refer to the BJP’s allies in the state.

‘Ensure Opposition is wiped out in local polls’

Addressing party workers after laying the foundation stone of Maharashtra BJP’s new office building near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, Shah, referring to the “double engine” government in the state and the Centre, said that the party should get a thumping victory in the upcoming local poll in Maharashtra.

“Work so hard that the Opposition is wiped out. They shouldn't be seen even with the help of binoculars,” said Shah.

Message for Fadnavis?

The Union Home Minister, while citing the examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself rising from the grassroots, also had a message for Fadnavis.

Shah said that the Chief Minister will remember that he reached the post because of the party. “The CM will remember that he reached the post because of the party,” said Shah.

Dynasty politics jibe

Reiterating his dynasty politics jibe at the Opposition, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP has proven that the politics of family-run parties will no longer work in the country.

“It is the politics of performance that will lead the nation forward,” added Shah.

“I believe that a party which cannot uphold democracy within its own functioning can never protect the democracy of the nation. This is a strong message to all dynastic parties,” said Shah.

Shah said for the BJP, a party office is like a temple. "It is from here that party programmes and policies are conceived and is a practical training ground for party workers," he said.

Shah said since the Jan Sangh days, ideology-driven politics and people's welfare have been the hallmark of the BJP.

“Since 1980, when the BJP was formed, the country has been led by BJP leaders for 18 years, and it has been a matter of pride," he said.

Lauds BJP workers

Shah attributed the party's success to the hard work, sacrifice and commitment of leaders and workers. "It is because of the seeds sown by them that the BJP has become a vatvriksha (banyan tree)," he said.

The BJP runs on democratic principles, and hard-working and performance-oriented workers can rise in the party hierarchy, he said.

"I was a booth president and rose to become national president, while PM Narendra Modi, hailing from a poor family, led the country three times because of his commitment and sacrifice," he said.

Shah expressed happiness over the new state BJP office spread across 55,000 sq ft area with a library, meeting room, conference room, a 400-seat auditorium, and offices of the state BJP president and the chief minister.

Jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT)

Referring to the undivided Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray, Shah said that in 2014, the BJP asked for a “respectable” seat sharing, but the alliance broke.

"We fought the elections on our own after a long time, and we emerged as the single largest party with Devendra Fadnavis as the CM. Earlier we were in the fourth position in the state politics, but today we are the number one party," he said.

Later in the day, Fadnavis said that friends are not crutches. "Those who question this remark do not understand the meaning of `crutches'. Friends are not crutches," he added.

(With agency inputs)