New criminal laws to focus on justice, not punishment, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 13) lauded the implementation of the three new criminal laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam- as a historic and the biggest reform of India’s criminal judicial system in the 21st century.

Shah also said that under the old system, cases would drag on for 25 to 30 years without sentencing, depriving people of timely justice, adding that the new system will change that.

The exhibition at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) showcases the shift in India's criminal justice system from a punitive approach to one focused on justice and transparency.

Also Read: Amit Shah rejects ceasefire offer from Naxals

‘Timely access to justice’

"The three new laws will provide easy and timely access to justice for all. Through new criminal laws, our criminal justice system will be driven by justice rather than punishment,” said Shah.

"The image of the judicial system is such that people often feel discouraged. These new laws will make justice simpler, faster and more accessible," he added.

The Union Home Minister asserted that after the complete implementation of these laws, India's criminal justice system will become the "most modern in the world".

The new laws came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

Also Read: GST reforms to boost consumption, increase savings of middle class: Amit Shah

‘Met with initial scepticism’

As for the time-bound procedures introduced under the new laws, the Union Home Minister said that there was initial scepticism about meeting the deadlines, such as filing chargesheets within 60 days for regular offences and 90 days for serious crimes.

"However, within a year of implementation, over 50 per cent of chargesheets are now being filed on time in the country. I am confident that this figure will rise to 90 per cent in another year," he said.

Also Read: Amit Shah dubs Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra‘ as 'Protect Infiltrators Yatra’

‘Reduced need for physical appearances in court’

Shah said the reforms will also reduce the need for physical appearances in court.

"Accused persons will be presented via video conferencing from jail, and police officers, bank employees, doctors and forensic experts will also be able to appear through video conferencing. This will save both time and money," he said.

This will also reduce the chances of undertrial prisoners escaping from police custody, he said.

According to Shah, provisions for filing e-FIR and Zero FIR are aimed at simplifying the initial stages of filing complaints.

Also Read: Why has Amit Shah ordered a probe into past protests? | Yashovardhan Azad exclusive

‘Conviction rate in Rajasthan up by 60 per cent’

"Earlier, the conviction rate in Rajasthan was 42 per cent. After these laws came into effect, it increased to 60 per cent. Once the implementation (of the new laws) is complete, I believe it will rise to 90 per cent," he said.

At the exhibition, Shah and others witnessed a series of presentations by policemen on how the new laws have reduced investigation time and enhanced productivity. The victim-centric approach of the new laws was also demonstrated.

(With agency inputs)