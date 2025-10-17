Amit Shah hails Nitish, says NDA freed Bihar from ‘jungle raj’, slams RJD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (October 17) lashed out at the RJD, stating that while former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had established ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has freed the state from the state of lawlessness in the last 20 years.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Saran district ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, Amit Shah said Nitish Kumar had pulled the state out of the “jungle raj” era, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had focused on its development over the past decade.

‘NDA curbed migration in Bihar’

The Union Home Minister further stated that the NDA government has successfully curbed migration in Bihar, along with restoring law and order in the state.

"So much infrastructure work has been done in Bihar that it doesn't even take five hours to travel from one corner of Bihar to another. This development has been done together by PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Before our government came here, migration, extortion, murders, and kidnappings were common," said Shah.

Also Read: Last-minute truce keeps Mukesh Sahani in Bihar Grand Alliance

Slams RJD over candidate selection

The BJP leader, while campaigning for incumbent Taraiya MLA Janak Singh and the party's candidate from Amnour assembly, Krishan Kumar Mantoo, slammed the RJD for fielding late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab. Shah asked how the RJD can ensure the security of the people of Bihar if it fields such candidates.

Shah claimed the NDA will return to power in the state with the biggest majority in 20 years.

"When you start campaigning from Saran, we only see victory. There is no better place than Chhapra, Saran, to remind the youth of Bihar about that jungle raj of Lalu and Rabri and take a pledge to fight against it," said Shah as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Grand Alliance battles chaos and crumbling unity ahead of Bihar polls

‘NDA contesting under Nitish’s leadership’

Shah made it clear that the NDA is contesting the Bihar Assembly election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, adding that the people of Bihar will get to celebrate four Diwalis this year.

"We are fighting under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. This time, the people of Bihar have the opportunity to celebrate Diwali four times. The first one is the one that comes on the occasion of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. The second one has just finished. Nitish Ji and Modi ji have given Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar,” said Shah.

“The third Diwali is the reduction of GST on 395 products to 5 per cent and 0 per cent. The fourth Diwali will be celebrated when NDA will come with the biggest majority, sweeping away Lalu, Rahul and company," he added.

(With agency inputs)