Amit Shah promises Jammu Kashmir statehood at ‘right time’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (October 18) promised the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at "an appropriate time", during a media conclave held in Patna.

Speaking about the ongoing protests in Ladakh, he promised a good resolution for their demands and urged people to be patient. He also blamed the Maoist insurgency for the underdevelopment of tribal areas, while listing the actions taken by the Union Government to eliminate the left-wing extremist groups.

'Democracy restored in JK'

Speaking at a media conclave organised by ABP News and Hindustan in Patna, he claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, terror-infested Jammu and Kashmir "has made a U-turn" and "no local terrorist has been recruited in the last nine months".

"This is a qualitative change witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, where separatism had been festering since the 1990s. Earlier, Pakistan felt no need to send terrorists from across the border. They used to place weapons in the hands of our children. Now the situation has changed. The people of Jammu and Kashmir feel they belong to the entire country and the entire country belongs to them," Shah said.

"Today, democracy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Panchayat and municipal polls have taken place, and so have elections for the legislative assembly. Rajya Sabha elections will also take place at some time," he added.

Shah was asked about a statement made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who spoke of a "gulf" remaining between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi on account of statehood not being restored even after a year of his swearing in.

Shah replied, "He (Abdullah) may be saying this out of political considerations. But statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. And it will be done following discussions with him".

'Ladakh people should have patience'

When the Union Minister was asked about the ongoing protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and protection under Schedule Six, he responded by saying that the government has been holding talks with the committees of Leh and Kargil and urged people to have patience. He also responded to the questions about releasing Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist.

"There will be a good resolution of all their just demands," he emphasised. The allusion may have been to the combined leadership of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which represent Ladakh's political and civil society groups.

Shah was also asked about the possibility of the release of Sonam Wangchuk, educator-turned-activist, who is in jail after being accused of inciting protests that led to the torching of the BJP office in Leh and vandalism of some other public buildings. He replied, "I can speak of the demands of the people. Not about any individual. As far as his (Wangchuk's) case is concerned, the matter is before the court, which will take a decision on the basis of evidence at hand".

'Ruthless campaign against Maoists'

Shah also said the government was carrying out "a ruthless campaign" against Maoist insurgency, accusing the ultra-Left ideology of "the sin of forcing tribal areas to remain undeveloped".

"In the 11 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, we have demolished at least 600 Maoist camps, dried up their finances and blocked their access to weapons. I would like to declare that Maoism will be completely wiped out by December 31, 2026", asserted Shah.