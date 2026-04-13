'Children should not make father weep': Did KTR target sister Kavitha over ‘TRS’ rebrand?

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao or KTR on Sunday (April 12) sparked speculation about lingering tensions within his family, a prominent one in Telangana, with a sentiment-provoking remark that was indirectly aimed at his estranged sister, K Kavitha.

According to observers, the possibility of Kavitha launching her own party later this month and naming it as Telangana Rashtra Samithi has rattled the BRS’s higher rungs, as it could mean a tussle over representing the real Telangana identity.

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Interacting with the media in Mancherial in the north-east part of the state on Sunday, he said, “It is acceptable if children do not bring joy to their father. But they certainly should not make him weep.”

The BRS was originally called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and changed its name in December 2022, aspiring for national growth. The BRS working president’s indication that his party might also revert to its original name has triggered further speculation about an imminent competition.

Did KTR, through his remark, send a strong political message to Kavitha, who is set to float a new political outfit, which she claims would carry forward the legacy of the erstwhile TRS to connect with Telangana’s heart? His remark also suggested that even KCR might not be happy with Kavitha’s decision.

Kavitha's clashes with BRS

It is well known that Kavitha has been at odds with the BRS leadership for a while now. Last September, she resigned from the BRS, founded by her father and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR, after the latter suspended her on charges of anti-party activities.

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Among the prominent BRS leaders that Kavitha, a former MP and a member of the Telangana Legislative Council who now heads Telangana Jagruthi, has targeted are: KTR and their cousin and former state minister Harish Rao. She alleged that the duo is responsible for the fall of the BRS, in terms of poor electoral performance and an alleged descent into corruption. Kavitha also said that their father, KCR, has been held captive by the two leaders.

In his address in Mancherial, KTR said that anyone is free to establish a political party, but it would be futile without the support and affection of the people. He also said that if one is starting a party only because of personal grievances, it would fail.

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Another significant aspect that the BRS leader touched upon is that his party would not make alliances with any political party, saying such arrangements have not worked with them in the past. The BRS, which lost power in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly elections, drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections that followed the next year.

Telangana will go to the polls in 2028 when the Assembly elections are held.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana.)