KCR’s daughter Kavitha to launch Telangana-centric political party on April 25

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday said she would launch her new political party on April 25 with "Telangana-centric" issues as its main focus.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad, she said the name and flag of the party would be announced at 10 AM on April 25 at an event to be held at Muneerabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Alleging negligence of people's issues, including farmers, by major parties, Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, said a new political force is needed in the state to achieve 'Sarvodaya Telangana' (progress of all).

Asked if any national level leaders would be invited for the party launch event, she replied in the negative and said her outfit would be the "regional party of Telangana".

"BRS lost focus when it gave up Telangana and announced a national foray. There is no regional party in Telangana now. So, our Jagruthi would be the party of every household. It would be Telangana's regional party," she said.

Kavitha said "95 per cent" of her proposed party's focus would be on Telangana and its problems, and the organisation would have a national committee to deal with national issues.

Her party would not be the "B team" of any party but would emerge as the "number one" in Telangana, she said.

Asked if she would like the BRS cadre to join her, she said it is with her.

Kavitha also said youth and women would have importance in her party.

Seeking the support of women, she said they have witnessed the parties formed by men all these years, and they should support her new outfit.

Kavitha alleged that the objectives of 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu' (water, funds for development and jobs)—the theme of Telangana statehood agitation—have not been completely realised even 12 years after state formation.

The performance of the incumbent Congress government is also far from satisfactory, she said.

Kavitha, who represented Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha, claimed that maize procurement centres have not been set up in the district yet, leading to middlemen exploiting the farmers.

Observing that she believes in making new beginnings as per an auspicious 'muhurtham', Kavitha said she would visit Varanasi before launching her party to take a holy dip in the Ganga and perform 'abhishekam' to Lord Shiva.

Appealing to youth to join her party, she said, "We will change the future of Telangana. But, to change that, we cannot depend on somebody else. We have to get down... build it brick by brick ourselves." She said she was removed from BRS and did not quit the party on her own.

Kavitha had earlier said Telangana and its interests would be the party's "motherboard" and that the party's name would include Telangana.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

She also announced in December last year that her political platform would contest the next Assembly elections in the state. PTI

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