BRS joins Revanth Reddy-Pinarayi Vijayan war of words

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday (April 8) launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of spreading fake propaganda against Kerala.

He said the people of Kerala were too discerning to be misled by what he described as Revanth Reddy’s publicity-driven narrative.

Sravan’s allegations come against the backdrop of a war of words between Revanth Reddy and his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also read: Revanth vs Pinarayi in ‘letter war’ over Mohanlal punchline

Praising Kerala’s growth, the BRS leader said the state had developed through sustained public effort and governance, not through PR-driven campaigns like those he attributed to Revanth Reddy. He added that Kerala continues to remain a model of human development for the country.

The tensions escalated after Reddy mocked Vijayan using a popular punchline by Mohanlal - “Nee po mone, Dinesha” - during a campaign speech for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Letter war

Later, in a six-page letter, Reddy criticised Kerala’s development under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and questioned Vijayan’s governance. He also accused the state government of relying on “outdated data” and selective citations to project a favourable image.

The situation intensified further as Reddy repeatedly used the phrase in his letter, prompting a sharp response from Vijayan.

Also read: Pinarayi hits back at Revanth Reddy’s ‘misinformed’ viral jibe

Responding to the Telangana Chief Minister’s letter, Vijayan firmly defended Kerala’s development model and addressed the indicators used to measure growth. In his reply, he also pointed out the tone and language Reddy used in official communications.

Notably, Vijayan used the word “dash” as an expression of anger while referring to Reddy in his letter.

Sravan defends Kerala’s governance

Defending the Kerala Chief Minister, Sravan, an MLC, also drew a contrast between Revanth Reddy and both K Chandrashekar Rao and Pinarayi Vijayan, arguing that the latter leaders had built enduring legacies through years of political struggle and a clear vision.

He added that Kerala’s governance model and the sense of pride established in Telangana under Chandrashekar Rao stand on stronger ground than what he described as short-term image-building efforts.

Also read: LDF, CM Vijayan PM Modi's 'B-team': Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi

Sravan has been consistently vocal against the Telangana Chief Minister and has described his language as “abusive and uncivil”, alleging that it lowers the dignity of the office. He also condemned the recent attack on KCR’s camp office in Gajwel by Congress workers, alleging that it was orchestrated by the Telangana Chief Minister.