‘Pushpa 2’ production co gives Rs 50 lakh to stampede victim’s family

As Telugu actor Allu Arjun continues to face flak for the death of a woman in a stampede at the screening of his film Pushpa 2 at a Hyderabad theatre, Mythri Movie Makers, the production company that created the film, has handed over Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family.

The 35-year-old woman, Revathi, lost her life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, while her eight-year-old son is still admitted to a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, recovering from grievous injuries.

Watch | Allu Arjun responds to allegations over Pushpa 2 stampede

Mythri co-owner Naveen Yerneni, along with state minister Komati Reddy, visited the boy and handed over the cheque for Rs 50 lakh to his father, Bhaskar.

Allu Arjun has also promised to support the family with financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh. Director Sukumar and his wife Tabitha have contributed Rs 5 lakh.

Allu Arjun under pressure

On December 4, a stampede broke out at Sandhya Theatre as people made a mad dash to see the star in person as he landed there for the screening of the film.

Also read: 'Allu Arjun treated like a criminal': BRS slams Cong govt for actor's arrest

It has since been alleged that Allu Arjun did not take permission for the visit and that he did not leave the theatre even after being told about the stampede and Revathi’s death. The actor has denied the allegations but has since received severe backlash. Even his house was vandalised on Sunday.

Allu Arjun was arrested days after the stampede and remanded in judicial custody by a lower court, but walked out after a night in prison as the Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail. The actor, his security team, and the theatre management face charges under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).