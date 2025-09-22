Yet another Tamil actor in police net in drug-trafficking case

Chennai’s Narcotics Control Wing has arrested yet another Tamil film actor in connection with a drug trafficking case, with actor-filmmaker Prabhakaran being arrested in Maduravoyal for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

Actors Srikanth and Krishna were earlier jailed and released on bail in similar drug-related investigations.

Along with Prabhakaran, three others—Pavan Kumar from Alwartirunagar, Ashik Basha from Nerkundram, and Arumugam—have also been taken into custody.

Prabhakaran’s ‘confession’

According to police sources, these arrests were based on the confessions of three men—Saran Raj from Ayyappan Thangal, Rekshith Regzinmon from Porur, and Jamuna Kumar from Noombal—who were arrested near Porur Toll Gate on September 18.

Investigations revealed that Prabhakaran, who acted in the 2015 film Thiruttu VCD, directed by ‘Kaadhal’ Sukumar, had also been working on producing his own movie. His wife, a film producer herself, recently co-produced the web series Sattamum Neethiyum, starring Saravanan.

In his confession to the police, Prabhakaran reportedly admitted to turning to meth during a difficult period when he was separated from his wife. Even after reconciling with her, he reportedly continued his drug use. On suspicion of wider involvement, police also searched his Vadapalani residence.

Actor under probe

Police revealed that Bhavan Kumar was the primary supplier of meth, providing the drug in 5-gram packets every three days at a price of Rs 13,000. The drugs would then be resold by Rekshith at the street level for around Rs 3,500 per gram. Rekshith reportedly told friends that meth was available “at any time”, making the network easily accessible.

Evidence reportedly suggests that Prabhakaran was also supplied by Bhavan Kumar. Authorities are now probing whether the actor redistributed the narcotics among other celebrities in the film industry.

In parallel, Saran Raj was allegedly buying half a kilo of cannabis every 10 days from a man named Kumar, who worked at a parotta shop in Iyyappanthangal. He bought the marijuana for Rs 13,000 and resold it in smaller packets of 10 grams for Rs 1,000 each.

Suspects on the run

Police are now on the hunt for some suspects named Mani, Kumar, and Rajkumar, believed to be part of the wider peddling network.

Actors Srikanth and Krishna were both recently arrested in Chennai as part of a major drug crackdown targeting the city’s film industry, after their names emerged during investigations into a high-profile cocaine racket involving several industry insiders.

Srikanth was detained on June 23 and Krishna followed on June 26, with both facing allegations of consumption and links to drug suppliers, though direct possession was contested by their legal teams.