Srikanth drug case: Tamil actor Krishna appears before Chennai Police

Tamil actor Krishna, who was reportedly on the run in connection with an alleged high-profile drug case, appeared before the Chennai Police late last night (June 24) for questioning, following a summons issued by the authorities. The development comes after days of intense speculation and a manhunt launched by the police, who had formed a special task force to locate the actor.

The case has its roots in the recent arrest of Tamil actor Srikanth on June 23 by the Nungambakkam police in Chennai for allegedly purchasing and consuming cocaine from a drug cartel.

What probe revealed

Srikanth, known for his roles in films like Roja Kootam (2002) and Nanban (2012), admitted to police that he became addicted to cocaine after being supplied the drug by a former AIADMK functionary, Prasad, instead of unpaid film dues worth Rs 10 lakh. The investigation revealed a broader drug network, with Srikanth’s interrogation leading to the identification of other individuals, including Krishna, suspected of involvement in the case.

According to police sources, Krishna was believed to be in Kerala, engaged in a film shoot, when the Chennai Police began their search. The authorities issued a summons on the night of June 24, urging Krishna to appear for questioning.

Initial reports suggested that Krishna had gone into hiding, prompting the formation of a special task force to track him down. However, sources now confirm that Krishna complied with the summons and presented himself for interrogation at the designated police station in Chennai.

Claims of Krishna absconding

The Chennai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) has been leading the investigation, which began with the arrest of Pradeep Kumar and a Ghanaian national, John, for possession of cocaine. Further interrogations revealed Prasad’s alleged role in supplying drugs to Srikanth, with Krishna’s name emerging as part of the probe. The police had been attempting to contact Krishna for three days, and his alleged absence led to claims that he was absconding. A special task force was formed to apprehend him, but Krishna’s appearance late last night has shifted the narrative.

A senior police officer said, “Krishna was summoned for questioning as part of our investigation into the drug network. He has now appeared before us, and we are proceeding with the interrogation to ascertain his role, if any, in the case.” The officer declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Krishna unaware of summons

Sources close to the actor claim he was unaware of the summons until late on June 24, after which he promptly returned to Chennai to cooperate with the authorities. His appearance has quelled rumours of him being on the run, though the police are yet to clarify whether he is a suspect or merely a person of interest in the case.

Krishna’s interrogation is expected to shed further light on the case, with the police preparing to question him alongside Srikanth and Prasad to uncover additional details about the alleged drug network. The actor’s cooperation could prove pivotal in determining the next steps in this high-stakes investigation.