Wrong to use temple funds for education? EPS remark sparks row in TN

A fiery political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu following remarks by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) during his Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom (Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Redeem Tamil Nadu) campaign in Coimbatore.

Palaniswami’s criticism of the DMK government’s use of temple funds to build educational institutions has ignited a heated debate, drawing some sharp reactions from DMK leaders and intensifying the political rivalry ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Unjust use of temple donations?

Speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday (July 8), Palaniswami questioned the DMK’s decision to channel temple donations towards building colleges, calling it unjust.

“The DMK gets irritated just by the sight of temples. They are using temple funds to build colleges. Is this fair? Devotees offer money in temple hundials (donation boxes) for the development of temples, not for other purposes. Why can’t the government use its own funds to build colleges? During AIADMK’s rule, we built over 10 colleges without touching temple money. People see this as a conspiratorial act,” he said.

Palaniswami clarified quickly that he was not against spending on education but insisted it should come from government funds, not temple resources, accusing the DMK of being unable to tolerate the wealth managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Backlash from DMK

The remarks triggered a strong backlash from the DMK. HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu slammed Palaniswami, accusing him of ignorance, and highlighted historical precedents.

“From Bhaktavatsalam and Kamaraj to MGR and Jayalalithaa, temple funds have been used for educational institutions. Palaniswami’s remarks expose his lack of knowledge and historical awareness,” Babu retorted.

He defended the DMK’s actions, stating that several colleges, including the Arulmigu Sri Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Kolathur constituency, was built using temple funds for the welfare of students.

Students, parents protest

College students and their parents protested against Palaniswami’s comments, too, holding placards that read, “It is not wrong to build colleges using temple funds.”

DMK’s Joint Secretary (Media Wing) Saravanan Annadurai escalated the attack, calling Palaniswami an “embarrassment to Tamil Nadu” and an “RSS stooge”. He labelled the former chief minister’s stance as a disgrace, arguing that opposing educational initiatives funded by temple resources contradicted Tamil Nadu’s legacy.

DMK MP Kanimozhi further intensified the criticism, accusing Palaniswami of abandoning Dravidian principles and aligning with the BJP.

“His remarks prove he is no longer with the Dravidian movement. Is he in AIADMK or BJP? He has become a traitor to Tamil Nadu and an enemy of its people,” she told The Federal.

‘Saffron pants’ jibe from minister

The controversy has also sparked public protests, with students and parents in Chennai condemning Palaniswami’s statements.

Minister SS Sivasankar told The Federal, “As a continuation of the Justice Party’s rule, the Dravidian party AIADMK’s leader Edappadi Palaniswami has been pushed to the point of discarding his white veshti for saffron pants. Spending on education is not wrong. Edappadi is speaking like the masters in Delhi, and he will face the consequences in the upcoming election.”

Palaniswami’s campaign, launched in Mettupalayam on July 7, aims to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies to rally support against the DMK ahead of the 2026 elections. His remarks on temple funds have added fuel to the ongoing political slugfest, with the DMK framing it as an attack on their pro-education policies and AIADMK portraying it as a defence of devotees’ sentiments.