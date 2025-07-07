EPS launches 2026 TN poll campaign in Coimbatore, takes DMK head on

In a spirited start to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) kicked off his statewide tour under the slogan “Let’s Save the People, Let’s Reclaim Tamil Nadu” from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district today (July 7).

With the elections slated for April 2026, EPS aims to galvanise public sentiment against the ruling DMK government, accusing it of governance failures and unfulfilled promises.

EPS kickstarts election campaign

The campaign began with EPS offering prayers at the Vanabadrakali Amman Temple, followed by a meeting with farmers at a private marriage hall in Thekkampatti.

Addressing their grievances, he highlighted issues like law and order, lack of safety for women, rising prices, and stalled AIADMK-era projects under the DMK regime.

EPS, positioning himself as a farmer’s advocate, recalled his government’s initiatives, including the desilting of 6,290 lakes under the Kudimaramathu scheme, free electricity for farmers, and crop insurance to mitigate losses from wildlife damage.

“The DMK has neglected farmers and halted our welfare schemes.We ensured farmers got fair prices for their produce and implemented projects like Athikadavu-Avinashi to address water needs,” he said.

AIADMK-BJP alliance

EPS also criticised the DMK for shelving key projects like the second phase of the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme and a veterinary research center in Kallakurichi, which aimed to boost dairy production.

He accused the DMK of hiking electricity tariffs four times and failing to address industrial challenges faced by brick kiln owners and weavers. Promising to revive stalled initiatives, he assured that an AIADMK government would prioritize farmers, weavers, and small industries.

The AIADMK, in alliance with the BJP, is intensifying booth-level preparations and membership drives to counter the DMK’s strong coalition and its “United Tamil Nadu” campaign, which highlights the ruling party’s achievements over the past four years. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been touring districts to bolster DMK’s grassroots connect.

Fierce campaign strategy

EPS’s first phase of the campaign will cover 33 constituencies, concluding in Pattukkottai, Thanjavur, on July 23. His tour focuses on exposing the DMK’s unfulfilled 2021 poll promises and addressing local issues.

With Z+ security, EPS is set to engage voters through roadshows, like the one scheduled in Mettupalayam this evening, and public meetings across Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies.

As political activity heats up with eight months to go, the AIADMK’s aggressive campaign signals a fierce battle to create an anti-incumbency wave against the DMK.

Whether EPS’s narrative of “reclaiming Tamil Nadu” resonates with voters remains to be seen, but the stage is set for a high-stakes electoral showdown.