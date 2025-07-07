TN: The challenges Vijay's TVK faces in creating a credible third front

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced an ambitious plan to enroll two crore members ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. But what does this target mean on the ground, and how realistic is it? In this conversation, senior journalist and political analyst AS Panneerselvan offers his insights into TVK’s strategy, the realities of Tamil Nadu politics, and the challenges of creating a credible third front.

Vijay’s TVK has announced a target of enrolling two crore members ahead of 2026. What’s behind this magic number?

Everybody wants to cross the 30 per cent vote mark in a multi-cornered contest because that’s what it takes to form the government. Tamil Nadu has about six crore voters, so two crore members represent that magical 30 per cent target. This figure aims to energise cadres and create the perception of strength. But it’s difficult to verify how much of this translates into actual votes. People could be members of multiple parties but vote for a different one.

Also Read: TVK sounds poll bugle with Vijay as CM face: Will he make it? | Talking Sense With Srini

We’ve seen parties like MDMK and Tamil Nadu Congress lose membership over time. Is it really possible for parties to double their membership?

It’s much easier to track a party’s decline than to track genuine growth. There’s no mechanism to check if a person is a member of multiple parties. Sometimes people join multiple parties for the incentives. A party might claim large membership, but that doesn’t always reflect in votes or seats.

Vijay has firmly ruled out any alliance with the BJP, saying “not publicly or behind closed doors". What does this signal?

He’s reiterating his position to project credibility. But Tamil Nadu’s political history shows that third fronts often end up aligning with either DMK or AIADMK. From Rajaji-Kamaraj’s Grand Alliance to the DMDK, third poles have eventually become partners in existing alliances. Breaking the DMK-AIADMK dominance isn’t easy.

Also Read: Annadurai to Vijay, how titans of Tamil cinema fared in electoral politics

Vijay said BJP can’t “sow seeds of poison” in Tamil Nadu and invoked Periyar and Anna. Is he showing political maturity with these statements?

No. Political maturity is about hitting the streets and leading movements. Issuing statements isn’t enough. When AIADMK was founded, it quickly tested its strength in bypolls and through grassroots mobilisation. Vijay hasn’t done that. On issues like the Parandur airport protest, where is his on-ground presence? Politics is about action, not just words.

Also Read: Vijay rules out alliance with BJP, DMK ahead of 2026 TN Assembly polls

What does it take for a party like TVK to truly challenge the established players?

It takes much more than dashboard membership numbers. You need committed booth-level workers - at least 100 dedicated people per constituency. You need press conferences, street protests, direct engagement with people. So far, we haven’t seen this from TVK.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)