Centre, BJP-AIADMK alliance trying to divide TN people in name of religion, caste: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (June 27) attacked the BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, accusing them of trying to divide the people on the basis of religion and caste.

‘Fake spirituality’

“The BJP is engaging in fake spirituality and political drama to create divisions here”, he told journalists in Tirupattur district on Friday.

He said those at the Centre have continuously tried to divide the people in the name of religion, caste, etc.

“When they couldn’t succeed, they joined with AIADMK here,” said Stalin.

‘Dangerous situation for BJP-AIADMK alliance’

The chief minister criticised BJP’s rhetoric on religion, in claiming that religion is in danger in Tamil Nadu. He said the truth is that it’s a dangerous situation for the BJP-AIADMK alliance now.

Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu has a long-standing tradition of social harmony, and the people of the state would not tolerate any attempts to disturb the harmony for the sake of political gains.

“Fake spirituality and political drama will not be accepted in religious things by anyone here,” he reiterated.

‘Centre biased towards Sanskrit’

Stalin on June 24 alleged that the union government favours Sanskrit over other Indian classical languages including Tamil in the allocation of funds.

“Sanskrit gets crores; Tamil and other South Indian languages get nothing but crocodile tears,” wrote Stalin in a heartfelt post on X.

The chief minister made this allegation after it came to light, thanks to the reply to an RTI query, that the central government allocated ₹2,532.59 crore for the promotion of Sanskrit during the past decade from 2014 to 2025.

In stark contrast, only ₹147.56 crore was allocated for all the other five classical Indian languages combined – Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, and Telugu – during the same period.