Why Vijay's TVK opposes State-run SIT probe into Karur stampede

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the nascent political party spearheaded by Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, has intensified its legal offensive by moving the Supreme Court not only to demand an independent probe into the deadly Karur stampede but also to contest the Madras High Court's strongly-worded condemnation against the party and its leadership.

The petition, filed by TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna through advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, and Yash S Vijay, assails the October 3 order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, presided over by Justice N Senthilkumar.

The HC had directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Inspector General of Police to investigate the September 27 tragedy at Vijay's rally in Karur district, which resulted in 41 deaths - including several children - and over 60 injuries due to a chaotic stampede amid massive crowds.

Judge’s sharp remarks

In blistering observations, Justice Senthilkumar questioned the very ethos of TVK, remarking, "What kind of political party is this?" He highlighted that "everyone concerned fled Karur after the deaths and no one accepted responsibility," adding a sharp condemnation: “The court strongly condemns the act of the political party, especially when children..."

The judge's remarks painted a damning picture of the organisers' alleged abandonment of victims, fuelling TVK's grievance that these "prejudicial factual findings" taint the party and its 51-year-old president, Vijay.

The Madras High Court order also imposed an immediate statewide prohibition on political rallies, roadshows, and public events along national and state highways pending the drafting of robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Justice Senthilkumar further critiqued the Tamil Nadu government's lax oversight of rally organisers' liabilities, underscoring systemic lapses in crowd management.

TVK plea in SC

The TVK plea argues that the SIT, drawn entirely from Tamil Nadu Police ranks, lacks the impartiality needed, particularly in light of the High Court's own expressed doubts about the state police's independence and conduct. It calls for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation headed by a retired apex court judge, positing that the stampede may stem from a "pre-planned conspiracy by miscreants" warranting unfettered scrutiny.

The party refutes the HC's narrative, deeming claims of workers fleeing the scene as "factually incorrect and misleading," and insists it swiftly mobilised medical aid and relief for those affected.

Oct 10 hearing of plea

The Supreme Court has slated TVK's plea for hearing on Friday (October 10), coinciding with an appeal from the father of a 14-year-old victim who seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, contending that the local police cannot conduct a fair probe. Lawyers for the petitioner urged the court to intervene urgently after the HC rebuffed a similar demand.

In a parallel development, Chennai-based right-wing advocate GS Mani has filed a petition in the Supreme Court urging a CBI investigation into the stampede. Mani's plea demands that Vijay personally provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to each of the 41 victims' families and calls for criminal cases against the police, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), and the event organisers for negligence.

Sources suggest Mani's intervention aims to amplify accountability, though it risks escalating political crossfire in Tamil Nadu's charged atmosphere.

TVK wary of CBI probe

TVK insiders, meanwhile, favour a court-overseen SIT with interstate officials over a CBI-led effort, wary of any optics implying capitulation to BJP pressures or unintended "political friendships" that could undermine the party's autonomy.

The Karur incident has thrust Vijay's political ambitions under intense scrutiny, with bereaved families from rural Tamil Nadu pressing for justice amid revelations of overcrowding and inadequate security.

Vijay, who earlier announced Rs 20 lakh aid per deceased family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured, has personally reached out to the affected kin, yet public outrage lingers over the rally's aftermath.

As the apex court weighs in, this multi-pronged litigation highlights fractures in Tamil Nadu's political ecosystem, balancing victim redressal with the rising star's bid to redefine regional power dynamics.