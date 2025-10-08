TVK chief Vijay seeks police nod to meet Karur stampede victims’ families

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has urged police authorities to grant him permission to personally console the families devastated by the tragic stampede at his recent rally in Karur. A formal petition was submitted to the local police on behalf of TVK, highlighting the leader's intent to meet those who lost loved ones in the September 27 incident that claimed over 40 lives.

The stampede occurred during a massive public rally organised by TVK in Karur, drawing thousands of enthusiastic supporters to witness Vijay's address. What began as a show of unwavering fan devotion quickly turned catastrophic when overcrowding led to chaos near the venue's entrance, trapping attendees in a deadly crush. Eyewitness accounts described a scene of panic, with narrow access points and surging crowds contributing to the tragedy.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism over crowd management lapses, prompting investigations into the event's security arrangements.

Also Read: Vijay reaches out to Karur stampede victims' families through video calls

Vijay expresses remorse

Vijay, known affectionately as "Thalapathy" by his legions of fans, has been vocal about his remorse since the mishap. In a statement released through party channels, he assured affected families of his commitment to stand by them.

"The leader will soon meet the affected families in person," the TVK announcement read, emphasising Vijay's determination to provide direct support despite logistical hurdles.

In the interim, Vijay has already extended his condolences through a personal outreach. Over the past week, he conducted video calls with more than 33 grieving families, offering words of comfort and pledging assistance for their recovery and rehabilitation.

These interactions, described by party insiders as deeply emotional, underscore the 51-year-old star's transition from silver screen icon to political figurehead, where his appeal continues to mobilise massive turnouts but also raises questions about safety protocols at such gatherings.

Also Read: TN curbs political rallies after Karur tragedy, makes organisers liable for fatalities

TVK seeks approval for Karur event

Adding to the day's developments, senior TVK functionaries visited the District Collector and SP office in Karur on Wednesday (October 8) to submit another petition. This one seeks formal approval for Vijay's upcoming event in the district, signalling the party's resolve to resume activities while honouring the victims. The move comes amid heightened scrutiny on public events following the stampede, with the authorities reportedly reviewing permits more stringently.

On the administrative front, TVK's general secretary Arunraj revealed proactive steps to facilitate Vijay's in-person meetings.

"Yesterday, we sent a permission letter to the DGP via email to meet the people of Karur," Arunraj stated. "Today, we will submit the letter in person. Once permission is granted, Vijay will personally meet the families in Karur."

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear TN BJP leader's plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede

‘Learning from the tragedy’

This follows an earlier petition to the local police and a visit to the District SP office, underscoring the party's determination to navigate bureaucratic hurdles while prioritising humanitarian outreach.

"Our leader's presence would mean the world to these families in their hour of need," Arunraj told The Federal. He reiterated TVK's focus on policy-driven politics, even as the party navigates the fallout from the rally.

"We are committed to learning from this tragedy and ensuring it never happens again," he added.

Also Read: SIT probe will uncover truth on Karur stampede, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Bereaved families await personal touch

The Karur tragedy has not only cast a shadow over the party's momentum but also amplified calls for better regulation of celebrity-led political mobilisations. Vijay, whose blockbuster films have grossed billions, entered politics vowing to address youth unemployment and caste-based inequalities, drawing parallels to other actor-politicians like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

While police officials have yet to respond publicly to the petitions, sources indicate a decision could be expedited given the humanitarian angle. For now, the bereaved families in Karur await not just closure, but a personal touch from the man whose vision inspired their fatal journey.