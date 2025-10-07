Vijay reaches out to Karur stampede victims' families through video calls

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay has begun reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through WhatsApp video calls, assuring them of his support.

Vijay, the actor-turned-politician, who has faced criticism from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person, made the video calls on Monday evening (October 6), according to one of the affected families.

"He made the call to my son-in-law and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He conveyed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of his support," he told reporters in Karur.

Consoling words

Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman, saying, "I am like your son." A source in TVK said it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. "But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families," the source added.

Although TVK has not yet made an official statement regarding the video calls, at least three families have confirmed that Vijay's empathetic conversations, which began on Monday, continued the following day as well.

Victims’ families speak

A young woman, whose brother was among the 41 people who died in the stampede on September 27 at a political rally addressed by Vijay at Velusamypuram, said she could not blame the actor for the tragedy.

"My brother had gone to see Vijay, and he didn't return. The authorities could have deployed more police force to regulate the swelling crowd," she told the media in Karur.

"He consoled me. He said he was like a brother to me. Vijay said he could not come due to the court case and that he would visit us after he obtained permission from the authorities," she added.

Her mother, who identified herself as Sumathi, said that Vijay had conveyed his heartfelt condolences and described the demise as an "irreparable loss". He had told her that he would come in person to offer his condolences.

A five-member team from TVK visited the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay. Each call lasted for a few minutes.

Vijay is guilty: DMK

Responding to a question on the actor's efforts to reach out to the affected families, General Secretary of DMK and the state Water Resources Minister, Duraimurugan, told the media, "If Vijay is not guilty of the tragic deaths, then he should have gone in person to offer condolences to the bereaved families. But he is afraid to step out because his own heart will scald him."

(With agency inputs)