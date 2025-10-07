Supreme Court to hear TN BJP leader's plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear on Friday (October 10) a special leave petition filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan, challenging the Madras High Court's refusal to transfer the investigation into the Karur stampede to the CBI. The plea comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the tragic incident that claimed more than 40 lives during a political rally by actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay.

Significantly, the Madras High Court's principal bench in Chennai on October 3 rejected multiple pleas for a CBI investigation while constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Asra Garg. The court also imposed a temporary ban on large political rallies in the state to prevent recurrences, emphasising that “this court is not a political arena.”

What Uma Anandan argues

Uma Anandan, a prominent BJP councillor and vocal critic of the state government's handling of public safety, was among the petitioners whose CBI plea was dismissed.

In her petition, Anandan argued that local police investigations were compromised by “official apathy” and potential political interference, citing unanswered questions about rally permissions and post-incident response.

The bench directed her to approach the Madurai Bench instead, a move she described as procedural foot-dragging. Undeterred, Anandan filed before the Madurai Bench the same day, but it too declined the CBI transfer, prioritising the SIT's role.

Takes battle to apex court

This prompted her to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, invoking Article 136 of the Constitution for special leave to appeal. Her petition contends that only an independent central agency like the CBI can ensure a fair probe, free from state influences, especially given the high-profile nature of those involved.

Anandan has urged the court to monitor the SIT's progress or directly hand over the case to the CBI, highlighting precedents like the 2023 Hathras stampede, where central probes were ordered. The case has broader implications for political rallies in India, a staple of electoral campaigning, amid rising concerns over crowd management.

The state government has defended the SIT as adequate, while Vijay's TVK has expressed willingness to cooperate but denied negligence.

Genuine concern or opportunism?

However, the BJP's aggressive push has ignited speculation about ulterior motives, especially as Tamil Nadu gears up for potential alliances and elections. Political analysts point out that while TVK has publicly demanded a CBI probe to clear its name, media narratives initially credited the party with approaching the apex court, a claim now being debunked. Senior journalist Savithri Kannan, a seasoned commentator, said, “In many media outlets, it was reported that TVK itself approached the Supreme Court,” he said.

“But that’s not true. It's the BJP that’s pursuing this matter. The BJP sees this as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate proximity with Vijay. They want to portray themselves as the good guys. Moreover, anything can happen during election season.” Kannan's remarks underscore a broader sentiment: the BJP, struggling for a foothold in Dravidian-dominated Tamil Nadu, views Vijay, a neutral yet influential figure, as a potential bridge to young voters disillusioned with traditional parties.

By backing the demand for a CBI probe, the saffron party positions itself as the protector of public safety, contrasting with the DMK’s perceived inaction and TVK’s organisational failures. “The BJP is threading the needle, criticising the state while signalling alliance potential to TVK,” Kannan said.

How the Karur tragedy unfolded

The incident occurred during a high-profile rally organised by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political outfit founded by Tamil superstar Vijay, in Karur district on September 27.

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters had gathered to hear Vijay, who is positioning himself as a key player in Tamil Nadu's evolving political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections. However, chaos erupted when the crowd surged, leading to a stampede that resulted in at least 41 deaths and over 100 injuries, according to official reports and eyewitness accounts.

Many victims were women and children, crushed in the melee as inadequate crowd control measures allegedly exacerbated the situation. The rally was part of TVK's outreach efforts, marking Vijay's formal entry into politics after years of speculation. Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic, with narrow entry points and poor security arrangements turning a celebratory event into a nightmare. Vijay himself drew flak from the Madras High Court for reportedly leaving the venue shortly after the stampede, a move the court later described as reflective of a “callous mentality.”

TVK leaders, including general secretary Bussy Anand and organiser Nirmal Kumar, were also reprimanded and denied anticipatory bail by the Madurai bench of the High Court on October 3.

In the immediate aftermath, Tamil Nadu police registered cases against TVK functionaries under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The state government faced accusations of political bias, with Opposition parties, including the BJP, alleging a cover-up to shield the ruling DMK administration's lapses in granting rally permissions.