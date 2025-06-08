Amit Shah’s Madurai visit signals BJP’s push for Vijay’s TVK in NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Madurai has sparked speculation about the BJP's keenness in roping in actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the NDA fold ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Shah’s visit, coming just a week after the ruling DMK held its general council meeting in Madurai, signals the BJP’s intent to bolster its presence in Tamil Nadu’s southern districts, where the party has shown promising growth despite not winning seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

A strategic move

Shah arrived in Madurai on Saturday night (June 7). On Sunday, he offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple. He then chaired a BJP state unit meeting attended by senior leaders like Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and former state president K Annamalai.

Sources indicate that Shah’s visit had multiple objectives. First, it allowed him to assess the party’s internal dynamics following Nainar’s appointment as state chief, especially amid reports of Annamalai’s supporters targeting the AIADMK on social media.

Second, Shah strategised on strengthening the BJP’s grassroots efforts in the absence of Annamalai’s aggressive anti-DMK rhetoric. Third, with the 2026 Assembly elections just 10 months away, it signals the BJP’s urgency to counter the ruling party’s dominance.

Finally, the party’s improved performance in southern Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, during the recent Lok Sabha polls has emboldened its ambitions.

Why Vijay’s TVK is Key

The spotlight, however, is on the BJP’s outreach to Vijay’s TVK. Senior BJP leader Narayanan, speaking to The Federal after the Madurai meeting, revealed that Shah emphasised uniting anti-DMK forces, including the TVK, to consolidate anti-government votes.

“Amit Shah advised us to work towards the upcoming Assembly elections by bringing together all parties opposing DMK, including TVK,” Narayanan told The Federal. He added that Shah urged the inclusion of TVK to ensure a united front against the DMK-led alliance.

Another senior leader, KP Ramalingam, echoed this sentiment, stating, “DMDK and PMK will come back to the NDA soon. We discussed Vijay’s party and its potential impact. If Vijay’s real aim is to remove DMK from power, he should join us despite policy differences.”

Political analysts suggest that TVK’s inclusion could add significant heft to the NDA, given Vijay’s mass appeal and the party’s growing traction among younger voters.

After Shah’s recent Chennai visit, he notably avoided meetings with the AIADMK’s rival factions, including O Panneerselvam (OPS), TTV Dhinakaran, or leaders from PMK and DMDK in Madurai. Party sources indicate that Shah is keen to avoid stoking tensions within the AIADMK, especially after EPS’s earlier public stance against aligning with BJP, only to later join hands.

The internal rift in the PMK between founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, coupled with the DMDK’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat, rebuffed by the AIADMK until 2026, has complicated alliance talks.

A senior BJP leader told The Federal, “Our leader wants a united AIADMK to challenge DMK ally. Shah is waiting for internal issues to settle before hosting a grand public meeting to announce the alliance.”

Analysts believe Shah sees TVK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) as game changers to scale against DMK. Vijay’s TVK, with its focus on Tamil identity and anti-establishment rhetoric, could draw votes that might otherwise fragment the Opposition.