Vijay’s TVK impresses with ‘Pink Room’ for mothers at Madurai meet venue

A “Pink Room” set up for breastfeeding mothers at Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) second conference in Madurai has drawn attention and appreciation from female attendees, while also sparking a debate on whether political parties are doing enough to accommodate women in mass gatherings.

The TVK, launched by actor Vijay in February 2024, held his first conference in Villupuram in October 2024. The second conference, scheduled for August 21, ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, has gained the attention of young voters and opposition parties.

A happy mother

The event arena has designated space for women, water facilities, washrooms, and breastfeeding corners, addressing longstanding concerns voiced by women cadres on the lack of amenities and safety. Many women cadres who had earlier hesitated to attend such events said these facilities encouraged them to show up.

“I usually avoid big meetings because they are uncomfortable and chaotic. This time, I felt the organisers cared about our needs,” said K Lakshmi (28), a first-time attendee from Madurai. She will attend the conference along with her nine-month-old baby girl.

Commitment to women’s safety

For TVK, the initiative is being framed as part of a larger commitment to women’s safety. Thenmozhi Prasanna, head of the TVK women’s wing in Madurai North district, said the party had gone beyond words to show concrete action.

“Vijay is truly a man of action. He doesn’t stop at mere words when he declares that women’s safety is the topmost priority, he proves it through concrete steps. At the upcoming second state conference, hundreds of dedicated women volunteers will be present solely to support and safeguard every woman who attends,” she told The Federal.

Eye on safety

Thenmozhi added that a special Women’s Safety Committee with nearly 60 members had been formed to ensure complete protection and care throughout the event. “Learning from the first conference, where many people came even with infants despite his request, TVK has gone one step ahead this time, arranging ‘Pink Rooms’ for breastfeeding mothers. This isn’t just planning; it is sensitivity, respect, and safety in action,” Thenmozhi said.

Observers believe that the initiative could set a trend. With women forming nearly half of Tamil Nadu’s electorate, analysts suggest that ruling and opposition parties may soon be pressured to introduce similar facilities.

Origin in Dravidian movement

But not everyone saw the initiative as entirely new. Political critic and writer R Kannan pointed out that women’s presence in Tamil Nadu’s political culture dates back to the Dravidian movement, which actively encouraged family participation.

“This was a DMK idea,” he said. “The DMK was the first party where families drove and walked to attend conferences. It was a common sight to see nursing mothers come with their children, set up hammocks at the venue, and rock the baby even while listening to the leaders’ speeches. It was a beautiful sight,” he told The Federal.

Upgrade on DMK idea

He recalled how the founder, CN Annadurai, wove this culture into the organisation. “In one conference, when there was a heavy downpour, Anna instructed all workers to first help women and children take shelter. On that occasion, MGR even came down from the dais to help.”

Kannan noted that what TVK has done is simply an upgrade. “In those days, there were no special rooms for nursing mothers or separate security arrangements. Today, we are in the 21st century, and this only shows we are doing things as this century demands. In future, other parties may take a leaf out of Vijay’s book, which will be good,” he said.

Encouraging women

Whether the “Pink Room” becomes a permanent fixture at political conferences remains to be seen. But in Madurai, it has succeeded in drawing large numbers of women, many with children, and sparked fresh conversations across the spectrum.

For some TVK cadres, like J Meenakshi (29), the symbolic value of the Pink Room was just as important as the facilities themselves. “When a party sets aside space for us, it signals that our presence matters. It encourages more women to come forward,” said Meenakshi.

Other facilities

Party sources say the event is expected to draw over 2 lakh men and almost 50,000 women and a few hundred senior citizens, and persons with disabilities from across the state. TVK has stated that children and pregnant women will not be permitted to attend the event.

Apart from the pink room, the TVK team has set up water kiosks and box-type seating arrangements for the event. A massive 200 ft x 60 ft stage is being built for the conference, along with a separate platform located 800 feet away for party leader Vijay to walk down and interact with participants. The programme will start at 3.15 pm and end at 7 pm.

Ready for emergencies

Organisers have fixed 100 water tanks, 400 temporary toilets, more than 50 LED screens, strategically placed CCTV cameras, 420 loudspeakers, and 20,000 lights. Eighteen designated entry and exit routes have been planned to avoid chaos.

Keeping possible medical emergencies in mind, TVK has sought support from the state health department for ambulance services and government medical teams, while private doctors and medical equipment have also been arranged. At least 12 emergency lanes will be kept clear for fire safety and rescue vehicles.