Vijay's TVK swoops in as Congress rages over DMK leader's comment on Kamaraj

Tensions within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu have escalated following controversial remarks made by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva about former Chief Minister and Congress icon K Kamaraj.

At a public meeting in Perambur, Chennai, on July 15, Siva claimed that Kamaraj required air-conditioned rooms due to allergies and that he urged DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi to “save democracy” before his death.

This remark has sparked outrage among Congress leaders, threatening the stability of the long-standing alliance just as the 2026 assembly elections approach.

Party leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, Karur MP S Jothimani, and party spokesperson Tiruchi Velusamy, have strongly condemned Siva’s remarks, accusing him of distorting Kamaraj’s legacy.

'Siva's claims lack evidence'

Selvaperunthagai asserted, “Nobody is qualified to criticise Kamarajar. Siva’s claims lack evidence.” Jothimani refuted the air-conditioning claim emphasising Kamaraj’s simplicity, stating, “He stayed in government guest houses or slept under trees during his travels. Such remarks are a continuation of myths spread by the DMK to malign him.”

The controversy has fuelled calls within the Congress to reconsider its alliance with the DMK. Senior Congress leader Tiruchi Velusamy, speaking at a rally in Manaparai, commented that only a coalition government is feasible in Tamil Nadu post-2026, signaling a shift in the party’s stance.

“We are not saints. Our intention is to attain power,” Velusamy said, hinting at the Congress exploring alternative alliances. BJP former president K Annamalai seized the opportunity to urge the Congress to exit the DMK alliance, stating, “The DMK has no right to speak about Kamaraj. Congress has no identity in Tamil Nadu beyond Kamaraj’s legacy. Why remain in a coalition that insults him?”

'Stalin does damage-control'

In a bid to quell the controversy, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement urging unity and discouraging “divisive debates” about Kamaraj. He highlighted the DMK’s historical respect for Kamaraj, noting that Periyar praised him as a “true Tamilian,” CN Annadurai refrained from opposing him in elections, and Karunanidhi honored him by naming Chennai airport’s domestic terminal after him and declaring his birthday as “Education Development Day.”

Stalin called for avoiding “unnecessary controversies” and working together to fulfill Kamaraj’s vision of social justice and harmony.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is reportedly making strategic moves to capitalize on the rift. Sources within the TVK claim that Vijay is planning to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss a potential alliance for the 2026 elections.

The TVK, which has declared Kamaraj as one of its ideological icons, sees a natural alignment with the Congress, particularly given the shared reverence for Kamaraj. Some Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, frustrated with the DMK, are allegedly supporting these talks.

'Cong-TVK alliance can happen'

Political analysts suggest that a Congress-TVK alliance could reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, potentially attracting smaller parties like the DMDK and PMK, which are seeking stronger coalitions. Vijay’s TVK has already ruled out alliances with the DMK and BJP, positioning itself as a third front.

The DMK, however, remains confident about retaining its alliance partners. Stalin has maintained the DMK-led coalition, including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, since 2019, with significant electoral success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Despite internal Congress dissent, DMK leaders like Kanimozhi have dismissed Vijay’s political challenge, asserting, “Victory belongs to the DMK.”

Senior journalist Savitri Kannan told The Federal that the recent controversy over Tiruchi Siva’s remarks on Kamaraj, coupled with the spontaneous outpouring of Congress sentiments and talks of a potential alliance the TVK, could be used by the Congress as bargaining tools to strengthen its position. However, he believes that the Congress is unlikely to exit its alliance with the DMK.

'Cong needs DMK at national level'

Kannan noted that the Congress’s need for the DMK at the national level, particularly within the INDIA bloc, makes a complete break improbable. Despite the advantages and disadvantages for both parties, he predicts that the DMK and Congress will prioritise resolving their differences and continue to work together to maintain their coalition’s strength.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, the DMK-Congress alliance faces a critical test. The Kamaraj controversy has not only exposed underlying tensions but also set the stage for a potential realignment in Tamil Nadu politics, with Vijay’s TVK emerging as a key player. Whether the Congress will break away from the DMK to pursue a new coalition with the TVK remains to be seen, but the developments signal a heated electoral battle ahead.