Vijay's TVK gets police permission for its first election campaign in Trichy

The Trichy police have granted permission for actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) weekend campaign at Marakkadai, Tiruchirappalli, on September 13, imposing numerous restrictions.

Vijay's Trichy campaign

The event, where the actor is set to launch his election campaign ahead of the Assembly polls next year, has been limited to just 25 minutes. Police said on Thursday (September 11) that no roadshows or receptions would be allowed en route to the venue, and the campaigning would be confined to Tiruchirappalli alone.

The campaign has been scheduled between 10.35 am and 11 am, with participants expected to reach the venue by 9.35 am due to "heavy pedestrian and commercial activity" in the area, the police said. TVK has agreed to abide by the conditions to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

23 conditions imposed

Among the 23 conditions imposed, campaign vehicles have been capped to six - the TVK leader’s vehicle and five others. Party functionaries have been barred from walking alongside, and no vehicle processions are permitted.

The organisers should also make arrangements for the parking of vehicles without disrupting public transportation.

Additionally, the party has been asked to make arrangements for providing drinking water, first-aid, ambulance, and firefighting equipment at the venue.

Minister defends restrictions

Responding to Vijay’s charge that the ruling DMK is trying to obstruct his campaign, State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru dismissed the claim, stating that there was no need to create hurdles.

“The venue chosen for the campaign causes inconvenience to the public, and hence the police had to give permission with restrictions,” he told reporters in Tiruchirappalli.

(With agency inputs)