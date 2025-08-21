Vijay slams both ‘ideological enemy BJP, political enemy DMK’ at TVK Madurai meet

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay launched a blistering attack on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his party’s second state conference held in Parapathi, Madurai, on Thursday (August 21).

Vijay declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a straight fight between DMK and TVK but minced no words in slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi either. He said the TVK’s “ideological enemy is the BJP and political enemy is the DMK”.

‘History will repeat itself’

Accusing the DMK government of “cheating women, government employees, and other sections (of society) with false poll promises”, Vijay urged his cadre to “send the DMK home” in the upcoming elections.

“In 1967 and 1977, Tamil Nadu saw a regime change. In 2026, such history is set to be repeated,” he declared.

Also read: Vijay’s TVK conference: Chaos, security lapses mar Madurai event

He said Stalin should not ask people to call him “Appa” (father) when scores of women are citing safety issues in public places.

Katchatheevu question

Turning his fire on the BJP and Modi, Vijay said the Union government has failed to address issues faced by Tamils. He raised a couple of questions seeking attention from Modi.

“Over 800 of our fishermen have been attacked. At least now will you secure their safety by retrieving Katchatheevu,” he asked.

On the controversial NEET exam, he accused the Centre of causing “grave injustices” to Tamil Nadu students. “It pains me even to talk about it. Just declare that NEET is not needed, Will you do it,” he asked.

‘Only real challenger to DMK’

The TVK leader accused both national and regional parties of striking “direct and indirect alliances” with the BJP and the RSS. “Why should we have any secret pact with fascist BJP when Tamils across the world stand with us? Are we a corrupt party to crawl before Delhi?” he said.

Addressing Chief Minister Stalin as “uncle”, he said, “In your rule, is anyone safe? Women cry that they have no protection in public spaces and workplaces. Does that cry reach your ears? Giving Rs 1,000 to women is not enough. Corruption is so rampant that even empty stomachs laugh in disbelief.”

Also read: Vijay’s Madurai show: Can fan frenzy turn into political power?

Positioning TVK as the only real challenger to the DMK in 2026, Vijay said, “There are only two sides in the battle ahead—TVK and DMK. Our ideological enemy is the BJP; our political enemy is the DMK.”

Invoking MGR

He invoked the legacy of past leaders, recalling that while he never met MG Ramachandran (MGR), he was close to actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, also from Madurai. “I can never forget him,” he said, suggesting that TVK would carry forward the mass appeal once enjoyed by MGR.

Outlining his party’s priorities, Vijay promised that TVK’s government would focus on the safety of women, children and the elderly, and work for the welfare of the youth, farmers, labourers, weavers, fisherfolk, persons with disabilities and transpersons.

“This is not just about votes, it is a people’s hunt against anti-people regimes,” he declared, as thousands of supporters cheered.