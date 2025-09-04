Why AMMK's Dhinakaran walked out of BJP-led NDA bloc in TN
Disillusioned by EPS and sidelined by BJP, Dhinakaran's dramatic exit may signal a realignment in TN politics as he explores new partners like Vijay's TVK
More trouble plagues the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, as the AMMK chief, TTV Dhinakaran, who appears to have lost patience languishing in the sidelines, snapped ties with the Opposition bloc in the state.
On Wednesday (September 3), at a press conference in Kattumannarkoil, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK)’s general secretary, Dhinakaran, made an impromptu confession that that he will be exiting from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.
Growing frustration
A disillusioned Dhinakaran cited multiple grievances. According to the political leader, his aunt, VK Sasikala, (former aide of J Jayalalithaa) and he had tried many times to form a unified All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) or join an AIADMK-led alliance and failed.
Dhinakaran had hoped Union home minister Amit Shah would intervene and facilitate the reconciliation among the different factions. However, even Shah could not help to unify AIADMK, which left Dhinakaran isolated. He accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of disrespecting him, and the main reason behind his decision to exit the NDA.
For example, after the BJP-AIADMK alliance was formalised on April 11, 2025, Dhinakaran claimed that AMMK was also part of this grouping. However, EPS flatly denied that AMMK was part of the alliance and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran too had failed to confirm AMMK’s role.
All of which infuriated Dhinakaran. Additionally, the final straw came when the AMMK was excluded from a recent GK Moopanar memorial event led by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This high-profile event was attended by NDA leaders, which added to Dhinakaran’s frustration.
Angry at being repeatedly snubbed, Dhinakaran announced his party’s withdrawal from the NDA at an unexpected moment in the press conference on September 3. Further, he announced that the AMMK’s executive committee will finalise its alliance strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in December 2025.
Fractures in NDA-bloc in TN
This recent political development in TN has revealed the deepening fractures in the NDA-alliance, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections next year. What is more troubling for the alliance is the growing possibility of Dhinakaran exploring a partnership with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is emerging as a significant political force in the state.
The AMMK, a breakaway faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founded by Dhinakaran in 2018, had been a key NDA constituent, offering “unconditional support” to the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to secure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election.
Also read: EPS and Annamalai share stage at Moopanar event, fuel alliance buzz
Dhinakaran contested from Theni, and AMMK fielded a candidate in Trichy, but both contestants were defeated, as was O Panneerselvam, who ran as an NDA-backed independent from Ramanathapuram. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) swept all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in 2024.
EPS factor
Tensions within the NDA emerged when EPS rejected efforts by the BJP to bring back Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam into the AIADMK-led front.
Palaniswami’s stance has left AMMK and Panneerselvam’s faction constantly feeling sidelined. Dhinakaran voiced his frustration over the BJP’s lack of formal commitment to AMMK’s role in the alliance and their exclusion from key NDA events, such as a recent conference in Dindigul and a memorial event in Chennai.
During the Kattumannarkoil press conference, Dhinakaran also sharply slammed the AIADMK leadership, targeting EPS without naming him. He expressed disappointment over the failure to unite supporters of the late J Jayalalithaa, stating, “We patiently waited for Amma’s (J. Jayalalithaa) cadres to come together as one team for the upcoming elections. But it is no longer possible. The AIADMK is carrying betrayal on its head. Our cadres are agitated seeing their arrogance and egoistic behavior, which has now reached its peak. It doesn’t seem like they will change. Therefore, we have decided to choose a different path.”
He further revealed, “We tried several times to reconcile with them, but it didn’t work out. We thought the efforts taken by Amit Shah would yield results, but they too have failed.”
EPS vs Dhinakaran
These remarks underscored the collapse of BJP-mediated efforts to bridge the gap between AMMK and the EPS-led AIADMK, pushing Dhinakaran to consider alternative alliances.
Also read: Palaniswami promises silk sarees, thaali for newlyweds if AIADMK wins 2026 polls
Political sources have said that Palaniswami, who leads the AIADMK and the NDA’s strategy in Tamil Nadu, has actively opposed bringing back Dhinakaran into the alliance. Sources within the AIADMK shared that EPS views Dhinakaran’s return as a threat to his own authority, given the latter’s influence among certain party cadres and their past rivalry for control of the AIADMK.
This resistance thwarted the BJP’s attempts, including those by Union home minister Amit Shah, to broker a reconciliation.
Palaniswami’s insistence on maintaining a “pure” AIADMK-led front without AMMK or Panneerselvam’s faction has deepened the rift, prompting Dhinakaran’s exit from the NDA-fold.
AMMK explores other partners
Dhinakaran has emphasised that the 2026 Assembly election differs from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stating, “2026 is a different scenario.”
He announced that AMMK’s executive committee will decide its alliance strategy in December, reflecting the sentiments of party cadres. “We will take a decision that ensures the welfare of Tamil Nadu and aligns with our workers’ aspirations,” he said, leaving open the possibility of new alignments.
Dhinakaran’s announcement has fuelled speculation among political observers about a potential alliance with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a new party that was launched on February 2, 2024, and is all set to contest the 2026 Assembly elections.
AMMK-TVK alliance?
Vijay has positioned TVK as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK, emphasising secular social justice, inclusivity, and anti-corruption principles.
At TVK’s inaugural conference in Vikravandi on October 27, 2024, Vijay declared the BJP as his “ideological enemy” and the DMK as his “political adversary,” while remaining silent on the AIADMK, sparking rumours of a possible tie-up with AIADMK dissidents like AMMK.
Also read: Shah touts NDA win in Tamil Nadu, but his silence on EPS raises eyebrows
Dhinakaran’s remarks in Thanjavur on August 29, 2025, comparing TVK’s potential impact to Vijayakanth’s DMDK in 2006, further stoked speculation. He noted, “There is a strong possibility that Vijay’s participation will have a significant impact, which could affect the vote share of all parties,” though he clarified this was based on public opinion, not an alliance confirmation.
Analysts suggest that an AMMK-TVK coalition, possibly including Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala could consolidate anti-DMK forces, leveraging Vijay’s youth followers and AMMK’s regional influence.
TVK has ruled out an alliance with the AIADMK, as its general secretary KG Arunraj clearly stated on July 6, 2025, that the party aims to be a “credible alternative” to both DMK and AIADMK.
However, TVK has not commented on potential alliances with AMMK or Panneerselvam’s faction. Vijay’s criticism of the AIADMK-BJP alliance as “incompatible” during TVK’s second state conference in Madurai on August 21, 2025, aligns with Dhinakaran’s growing disillusionment with the NDA.
This shared opposition could facilitate talks, though TVK’s insistence that the party will lead any coalition and contest all constituencies, may complicate negotiations with AMMK.
Trouble for NDA alliance
AMMK's exit from the NDA just after Panneerselvam’s departure on July 31, 2025, could weaken the alliance’s position in Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK, under Palaniswami, remains committed to the NDA, with Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran stating that seat-sharing for 2026 will be decided jointly. But a a fragmented opposition could benefit the DMK, as seen in its 1996 landslide victory.
A potential AMMK-TVK alliance could challenge the DMK’s dominance as well, especially if it consolidates support from AIADMK dissidents and Vijay’s fan base, estimated at 85,000 fan clubs.
AMMK's challenges
TTV Dhinakaran, leveraging his Mukkulathor (Thevar) community ties, has historically aimed to consolidate this influential vote bank in Tamil Nadu’s southern districts. His AMMK party, rooted in the Kallar sub-caste, appeals to Mukkulathor voters, traditionally AIADMK supporters, by invoking J Jayalalithaa’s legacy.
Also read: Maitreyan joins DMK as AIADMK heavyweights continue to jump ship
However, his efforts have faced challenges, as seen in his 2021 Kovilpatti loss, where non-Mukkulathor vote consolidation favoured the AIADMK. A potential alliance with Vijay’s TVK could strengthen his appeal among Mukkulathor voters for 2026.
Weakening AIADMK
Senior journalist T Ramakrishnan told The Federal that EPS’s inflexible approach may be his undoing and he is likely to weaken the AIADMK, dealing a significant blow to the party’s prospects.
"The exit of another senior AIADMK leader, KA Sengottaiyan, who may form a new bloc, could further erode the party’s strength. This faction might align with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), potentially boosting TVK’s chances of securing a notable number of seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections," he pointed out