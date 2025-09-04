Why AMMK's Dhinakaran walked out of BJP-led NDA bloc in TN

More trouble plagues the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, as the AMMK chief, TTV Dhinakaran, who appears to have lost patience languishing in the sidelines, snapped ties with the Opposition bloc in the state.

On Wednesday (September 3), at a press conference in Kattumannarkoil, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK)’s general secretary, Dhinakaran, made an impromptu confession that that he will be exiting from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

Growing frustration

A disillusioned Dhinakaran cited multiple grievances. According to the political leader, his aunt, VK Sasikala, (former aide of J Jayalalithaa) and he had tried many times to form a unified All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) or join an AIADMK-led alliance and failed.

Dhinakaran had hoped Union home minister Amit Shah would intervene and facilitate the reconciliation among the different factions. However, even Shah could not help to unify AIADMK, which left Dhinakaran isolated. He accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of disrespecting him, and the main reason behind his decision to exit the NDA.

For example, after the BJP-AIADMK alliance was formalised on April 11, 2025, Dhinakaran claimed that AMMK was also part of this grouping. However, EPS flatly denied that AMMK was part of the alliance and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran too had failed to confirm AMMK’s role.

All of which infuriated Dhinakaran. Additionally, the final straw came when the AMMK was excluded from a recent GK Moopanar memorial event led by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This high-profile event was attended by NDA leaders, which added to Dhinakaran’s frustration.

Angry at being repeatedly snubbed, Dhinakaran announced his party’s withdrawal from the NDA at an unexpected moment in the press conference on September 3. Further, he announced that the AMMK’s executive committee will finalise its alliance strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in December 2025.

Fractures in NDA-bloc in TN

This recent political development in TN has revealed the deepening fractures in the NDA-alliance, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections next year. What is more troubling for the alliance is the growing possibility of Dhinakaran exploring a partnership with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is emerging as a significant political force in the state.