Vijay’s Madurai meet: Big words, grand show, but no roadmap, say critics

Actor-turned-politician Vijay sharpened his political tone at the second state conference of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), held in Parapathi, Madurai, launching frontal attacks on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. While his speech drew thunderous applause from lakhs of supporters at the venue, political observers remained unconvinced that Vijay’s oratory would translate into votes in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay, who has been carefully building his political identity since launching TVK in 2024, framed the next election as a direct contest between his party and the ruling DMK. “BJP is our ideological enemy and DMK is our political opponent. In 2026, the fight is only between TVK and DMK,” he declared, drawing parallels with the regime changes of 1967 and 1977.

Vijay’s speech

Accusing Stalin’s government of failing women, Vijay said, “Women in Tamil Nadu cry that they have no safety in public spaces. Does that cry reach your ears? Giving Rs 1,000 to women is not enough. This government must ensure dignity and safety.”

He then turned to the BJP government at the Centre, lambasting Modi over the controversial NEET exam and the long-standing plight of Tamil fishermen. “Over 800 fishermen have been attacked. At least now, will you secure their safety by retrieving Katchatheevu? NEET has caused countless injustices in Tamil Nadu. Just declare that NEET is not needed, will you do it?” he asked.

No impact on undecided voters?

Despite the force of his delivery, critics argue Vijay’s speech lacked clarity on how TVK intends to address the issues he highlighted. Writer and political commentator A Jeevakumar noted that while Vijay’s rhetoric energized his fan base, it failed to resonate with undecided voters.

“Vijay’s fans would form a niche group and vote for him. But a major chunk of voters expects sharper and clearer thoughts from a politician who pitches himself against Dravidian parties,” Jeevakumar told The Federal. He keeps saying he will do good, but what will be his method? How will he solve the issues of corruption or federal overreach? That remains unanswered.”

No strong message

Jeevakumar also pointed to the cinematic staging of the event, where Vijay walked across a 500-metre ramp to energise the crowd. “The electrifying atmosphere cannot substitute a strong political message. His speech was better than his first one, without nervousness, but there is still no significant improvement in substance,” he said.

Critic Jeevakumar said though Vijay has energy, he needs clarity, policy, and structure. Without clarity, 2026 will remain a distant dream. “It is too early to forecast whether the reception can be translated into votes, but people would like Vijay to take up real issues and show up every day, stand with them on ground. Issuing statements and organising party conferences would not help much. He has not given any new messages even to his cadres,’’ he said.

Weak at the grassroots

Former IAS officer Balachandran echoed similar concerns, arguing that TVK’s star-driven politics cannot replace organizational muscle. “Converting star appeal into electoral power requires a robust grassroots network, something TVK has not yet demonstrated,” he observed.

Drawing a historical comparison, Balachandran said, “What Vijay believes is a miracle. The regime shifts of 1967 and 1977 were driven by broad social movements. The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has changed much. It’s good that he reads political history, but he has to be ready to face today’s challenges.”

Still a third front

The Madurai conference was TVK’s biggest show of strength so far. The party claims to have mobilized over 70,000 booth agents and has been steadily inducting professionals and grassroots organizers. Yet, surveys by private agencies place TVK’s support at around 12 per cent, a respectable third force, but still well behind DMK and the AIADMK-BJP combine.

For now, Vijay’s fiery speeches are keeping TVK in the spotlight, drawing comparisons to earlier actor-politicians such as MGR and Vijayakanth. But as critics assert, the next 10 months will test whether TVK can expand beyond its fan-driven base to become a credible electoral force.