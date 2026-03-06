Vijay-Trisha's wedding appearance: Bold statement or terrible timing?

Tamil cinema rarely produces a silence as loud as the one actor-politician Vijay and his long-time co-star Trisha Krishnan have maintained in recent days. But, on the evening of March 5, their silence became a spectacle.

The two actors arrived together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh's son in Chennai — Vijay in a cream-and-gold shirt and veshti, Trisha a few steps behind him in a cream-and-gold saree. They greeted the newlyweds on stage, posed for photographs, and left. Neither has said a word publicly about what it meant. They did not need to. The internet said enough for them.

A viral video of the appearance triggered strong reactions across social media, with many sharing pointed opinions about the timing of their public appearance, coming barely a week after Vijay's wife of 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging infidelity.

The divorce petition and what it says

Sangeetha filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing allegations of an extramarital relationship. The petition claimed that in 2021, Sangeetha found that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. However, no name appears in the document.

The petition alleged that the actress regularly posted photographs of outings on social media, and that Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them. It further alleged that since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion.

The plea sought dissolution of marriage on the grounds of adultery and cruelty under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Vijay has been asked to appear before the court on April 20, 2026.

Why Trisha's name keeps coming up

Neither Sangeetha nor any court document has named Trisha Krishnan. On top of that, neither Trisha nor Vijay has confirmed any romantic relationship with the other.

And yet, social media speculation has largely focused on Trisha, who has starred with Vijay in recent years, most notably in Leo and GOAT. After a gap of several years, Vijay and Trisha, who had acted together in blockbusters like Ghilli and Thirupachi, teamed up for the recent films, and since then Trisha has shared pictures of Vijay.

All of these new developments, along with the joint appearance for the wedding, are being viewed by many as confirmation of long-standing rumours.

The fallout was swift and harsh

Soon after the video went viral, fans took to social media to criticise the actor, with some announcing they were stepping down as supporters. Even actress Sanam Shetty, an ardent supporter of Vijay, who recently made a video opposing the stalling of Jana Nayagan, expressed disappointment.

Sharing the video of Vijay and Trisha from the event, she wrote, "NO! This is not the way. The grief of the wife cannot be ignored like this! As a long-time fan its deeply disappointing to watch at this time!"

In a reply to another fan, Sanam, a former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, wrote, "You need to end the marriage if in another relationship and announce it after legally divorced! That's the right way morally and legally."

Film producer G Dhananjayan, though he didn't name Vijay, was more direct in his tweet. Invoking broader concerns about the conduct of public figures, he said: "A family man must first come out of the marriage legally before living the way he wants to, with whomever. Don't normalise any other way of living. It will destroy our society if all follow such behaviour. This is for all actors who are indulging in such acts, not just one or two."

The other side, too

And, it's not just a social media debate. Across workplaces and social gatherings, yesterday's Vijay-Trisha sighting has become a topic of discussion.

Not all of it is criticism. Some ardent fans of Vijay and Trisha continue to support them. While some say it's their life and they have the right to choose how they live it, others are downright appreciative of the "bold move".

Apart from fans who appreciate his "guts", neutral observers and even some journalists have praised Vijay for taking a "bold" stand.

Yet others couldn't stop gushing over how "cute" the "pair" looks together.

As founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay is navigating the most consequential phase of his post-cinema public life. His appearance with Trisha has been described in some quarters as potential political suicide, coming just before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Vijay has remained publicly silent on the divorce allegations.

The legal angle

Sangeetha's petition invokes adultery under Section 27(1)(a) and cruelty under Section 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Proof of adultery in Indian civil matrimonial law requires a preponderance of credible, corroborated evidence, not mere inference. Attending a social event with another person, however publicly visible, does not in itself constitute legal proof of an illicit relationship.

However, the appearance is not entirely without legal consequence. Sangeetha's petition already alleges that the unnamed actress regularly posted photographs of public outings with Vijay as part of a pattern causing her ongoing emotional harm. Thursday's appearance could be cited by her legal team as further evidence of that pattern, particularly under the cruelty ground.

Courts in India can also consider the conduct of both parties during proceedings when determining maintenance and settlement outcomes. A public appearance perceived as dismissive of a spouse's stated suffering, even if legally innocent, may colour how a court views the respondent's character.