Who is Sangeetha, now at the centre of Tamil Nadu’s most talked-about divorce?

In a sudden turn of events, as Vijay stands at the most consequential crossroads of his life –having traded cinema for politics– his wife Sangeetha has filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Women's Court on February 24. The petition seeks dissolution of their marriage, the right to continue residing at their matrimonial home in Neelankarai, and permanent alimony.

The filing has left many asking the same question: who exactly is Sangeetha? She has never given an interview. She has never courted the press. In nearly 27 years of marriage to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, she has remained almost entirely avoided in the public eye.

But Vijay's parents have spoken about her a bit and what they said paints a vivid picture of the woman now at the centre of Tamil Nadu's most talked-about divorce.

‘For her, kids come first’

In a 2023 interview with Indiaglitz, Vijay's father and veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekar spoke warmly about Sangeetha's dedication as a mother. "She will watch every movement of the children. She is invested completely in taking care of them — taking them to school, bringing them back, and getting them to do homework. For her, children come first. Even if I give them something to eat, the two kids will first look at her for permission to eat it. That's how much she cares for them," he said.

In a separate interview with Behindwoods, Chandrasekar elaborated further. "She is a correct mother. I would say she is a better mom than being a good wife. She doesn't involve herself with any of the business or career stuff of Vijay. All she cares about is the children."

‘A typical housewife’

Vijay's mother Shobha, speaking in the same Behindwoods interview, echoed her husband's sentiments with equal affection. "She is a typical housewife. She is a pretty and kind woman. I don't know if there's anyone who can take care of children like she does. I have seen her do it. She will never let maids or anyone feed the children. She will only do it herself," she said.

Now, the same woman has now walked into a court to seek a divorce, citing, according to reports, an extramarital relationship. In the petition, it is also said that Sangeetha has earlier tried to part ways by attempting to bring a mutual solution to the issue, but she has alleged that Vijay wasn't in favour of it. With no other recourse, Sangeetha has resorted to the divorce petition.

No official statement has been issued by Vijay or Sangeetha's representatives at the time of publication. The extramarital allegation remains an unproven legal claim subject to court proceedings.