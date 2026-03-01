Can Vijay and TVK weather the storm of Sangeetha's divorce petition?

Vijay, the mass hero-turned-politician and founder-chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), finds himself navigating the most personal and politically consequential storm of his public life. His wife of nearly three decades, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court, seeking dissolution of their marriage on grounds that strike at the very heart of the image Vijay has spent years building — that of a values-driven, family-oriented leader.

Sangeetha (she spells her name 'Sankgeetha') makes grave allegations: adultery, emotional neglect, mental cruelty, and a fundamental betrayal of marital trust. At the centre of her petition is a disclosure that cuts through Vijay's carefully curated screen and political persona. She claims that in April 2021, she discovered he had been engaged in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star — a revelation she describes as shattering not just their personal bond, but her sense of dignity and emotional security.

Also read | What Sangeetha's divorce petition says about Vijay and their marriage

Filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, the petition lays bare a private rupture that has now entered the unforgiving arena of public discourse, forcing both his admirers and critics to reconcile two starkly different images of the same man.

The timing of it all

The timing could scarcely be more consequential. With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the horizon and TVK positioning itself as a credible political alternative, Sangeetha's petition has landed like a thunderbolt at the most delicate moment of Vijay's political debut.

Predictably, loyalists within TVK have rushed to frame the development as a coordinated attack — a conspiracy allegedly engineered by rival political forces, including the DMK and BJP, to destabilise Vijay's momentum and erode his support base among women and family-oriented voters. Whether that charge holds water or not, one thing is clear: the battle ahead for Vijay will be fought on two fronts — in the family court, and in the court of public opinion.

His supporters argue that not all allegations in the petition may hold up under scrutiny and that a fair legal investigation is essential. Vijay's camp is reportedly preparing to respond legally and issue an explanatory statement soon.

Call for restraint

Senior journalist Savithri Kannan, speaking to The Federal, said the issue is unlikely to cause significant damage to Vijay's political prospects. "It will not have a significant effect on his party's vote bank," he observed. While some educated sections and the general public might show hesitation, and it could create a moral dilemma for fans, the impact remains limited, he added.

Also read | Who is Sangeetha, now at the centre of Tamil Nadu’s most talked-about divorce?

Rather than seeking public sympathy through media interviews or emotional appeals, Sangeetha took to legal channels. Kannan thinks Vijay should also now handle the situation through lawyers, with grace, and avoid public statements. Any turn of phrase could turn the narrative negative. Kannan noted that public sympathy in such cases often leans toward women, but political leaders have obtained divorces with minimal noise.

Political analyst Kanniappan Elangovan concurred, observing that personal discipline has never been a discussion point in Tamil Nadu politics. Using Vijay's private matters against him politically would not resonate with voters, he said.

They divorced, too

Elangovan emphasised the need to separate personal and public lives, pointing out that divorce is acceptable when lifestyles are incompatible, and has no bearing on a person's political capability. After all, Naam Tamilar Katchi leaderSeeman has had issues in his personal life that did not evidently dent his vote bank. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is twice-divorced, and his current wife is a Russian national.

Younger voters view divorce as commonplace, said Elangovan, accusing Vijay's political rivals of stooping low to politicise his marriage troubles.

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar maintained a neutral stance, stating: "This is Vijay Sir's personal matter. No one should comment on this. It is something that husband and wife should discuss and decide. No one from outside should poke their nose."

The family man

Analysts remain divided on the broader political fallout. One school of thought holds that the damage, while real, may prove largely superficial — Vijay's core constituency of youth and devoted fans has historically demonstrated a remarkable capacity to separate their icon's personal life from his public mission, and his political messaging around social justice and systemic change continues to resonate on its own terms.

Also read | What explains Vijay's stance: Sharp words for DMK, but studied restraint for BJP

Yet, others are less sure. If the allegations gain traction — particularly those touching on adultery and emotional betrayal — the reputational erosion could run deeper than his camp is willing to acknowledge. Women voters, a demographic Vijay has actively courted as a 'family man', may prove far less forgiving.

For a politician whose entire brand is built on moral authority and the "clean hero" archetype, the personal and the political are not so easily disentangled. Old comments from Vijay, describing Sangeetha as his "strict critic", have resurfaced on social media, adding an ironic layer to the unfolding drama.

How will it pan out?

As the case advances through the courts, the issue could get more unpredictable. The possibility of leaked documents, prolonged proceedings, and fresh revelations means that every hearing carries the potential to reshape the political narrative overnight.

All eyes are now on how Vijay manages this deeply personal storm without allowing it to derail what is arguably the most ambitious chapter of his life. TVK has invested considerable political capital in positioning itself as a principled, fresh alternative in a Tamil Nadu landscape long dominated by entrenched dynasties.

Watch/Read | Panaiyur rages as Vijay's TVK disrupts life at quiet Chennai locality

The coming months will be a defining test of whether private turmoil can be contained before it bleeds into, and ultimately overshadows, public aspiration.

Silence makes a murmur

What is perhaps as telling as the allegations themselves is the silence. Neither Vijay nor TVK has issued any official statement in response to Sangeetha's petition — no denial, no clarification, no reassurance to a rattled support base. The silence has held firm even as speculation runs rampant across social media and newsrooms.

TVK supporters have taken it upon themselves to fill the void, amplifying theories of political conspiracy on digital platforms — but these remain the voices of loyalists, not the considered response of a party in command of its narrative.

With the Tamil Nadu election dates set to be announced any time now, and the next family court hearing on Sangeetha's divorce petition reportedly scheduled for April 20, the political and legal clocks are now ticking in tandem for Vijay.