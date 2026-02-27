Actor-politician Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce; alleges infidelity

In a significant development, Sangeetha, the wife of Tamil superstar and TVK leader Vijay, has filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Women's Court on February 24. The court has accepted her plea and transferred the case to the Family Welfare Committee.

The couple had been living separately for the past two years, though neither Vijay nor Sangeetha had publicly acknowledged the estrangement. Their prolonged silence had fuelled persistent speculation among fans and the media, but both sides had chosen to keep their personal lives strictly private.

In her petition, Sangeetha has alleged accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress and has sought divorce on those grounds.

Who is Sangeetha?

Sangeetha is of Sri Lankan Tamil origin, raised in the United Kingdom, where her family had settled as part of the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora. By her own account, she was a devoted fan of Vijay long before the two ever met. During one of her visits to Chennai, she was introduced to the actor, and what began as an admiring encounter eventually blossomed into a relationship.

The two married in 1999 which was attended by all the leading politicians and Tamil cine stars of that time. Sangeetha largely stayed away from the film industry after their marriage. The couple have two children together — son Jason Sanjay, aged 25, and daughter Divya Saasha, 20.

A star at a crossroads

The timing of the divorce filing is noteworthy. Vijay, who recently made a high-profile political entry by launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is at one of the most pivotal junctures of his career and public life.

Having announced his transition from cinema to full-time politics, the actor-turned-politician is currently navigating the early, critical phase of building his political identity.

Neither Vijay's team nor Sangeetha has issued any official statement on the matter as of the time of publication.