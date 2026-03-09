Vijay seeks 10-day reprieve as CBI issues fresh summons in Karur stampede case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, directing him to appear in person at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday (March 10) in connection with the Karur stampede case.

According to sources close to the actor, Vijay’s team has sent a written representation to the CBI to grant at least a 10-day postponement. The plea cites his intense election-related commitments, including candidate finalisation, campaign planning, and vote consolidation, as well as personal legal proceedings involving his divorce case.

New evidence in case

The CBI is continuing with its detailed probe into the Karur stampede that occurred during TVK’s inaugural rally in September 2025. Investigators have been scrutinising CCTV footages, mobile phone recordings, and social media videos. They are cross-verifying statements given by officials from the police, revenue and electricity departments with those furnished earlier by TVK functionaries.

“New evidence has emerged and certain discrepancies have surfaced in the earlier statements provided by the TVK,” a CBI official familiar with the investigation told The Federal on condition of anonymity. “The fresh summons to Vijay and other key witnesses is intended to clarify these points.”

TVK vs CBI arguments

TVK sources argue that summoning Vijay to Delhi at this juncture is “unnecessary” when the CBI maintains two fully functional offices in Chennai. The move, they say, could be intended to exert pressure during a politically sensitive period.

The CBI, however, has offered a technical explanation. “The case hinges on visual and audio evidence, CCTV clips, mobile videos, recorded conversations and gestures. These need to be played in a specially equipped audio-visual room where witnesses can view and respond to them simultaneously. Such a facility has been set up at our Delhi headquarters, which is why key witnesses, including Vijay, have been called here,” the official clarified.

Summons applies to entire team

Legal experts and procedural guidelines indicate that, until a chargesheet is filed, witnesses in CBI cases are expected to comply with summons regardless of frequency or location. Exemption is granted only in cases of medical emergencies. Failure to appear after three consecutive summons can lead to the witness being treated as an accused, potentially resulting in arrest. Vijay has never ignored previous summons. Therefore, if he skips Tuesday’s appearance, it is not expected to trigger immediate coercive action.

However, continued non-compliance in subsequent summons could invite legal consequences. Senior advocates point out that Vijay retains the option of approaching the appropriate court for exemption or modification of the summons on valid grounds.

According to CBI sources, the summons extends to the entire team that organised the rally. The CBI has indicated that it will shortly issue summons to other senior TVK functionaries as well. The case is listed for hearing in the Supreme Court within weeks, and an interim status report must be filed. Investigators have been instructed to complete the current round of examinations within 20 days.