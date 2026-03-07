Vijay assures TVK cadres amid divorce row: 'I will handle it'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Friday (March 6) indirectly spoke about his ongoing divorce proceedings at a Women’s Day event organised by his party in Chengalpattu near Chennai. “I will take care of it,” he said, while advising his workers to “continue” with their fight for the people. He also unveiled on the occasion promises under his party's manifesto for the 2026 state polls, related only to women.

Addressing his party workers and supporters, Vijay said, “You need not think about the recent issues or problems. You need not fight and get hurt over them. I will take care of it. You continue to fight for the people.

'It pains me...'

“I will handle my personal problems. It pains me to see you struggling because of them. I will look after it.”

Vijay’s latest remarks come just days after a video of him attending a wedding with actress Trisha Krishnan went viral on social media, adding more to the current buzz around his personal life.

Vijay's TVK, which he floated in early 2024, will make its electoral debut in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in a fresh twist to the divorce case, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed an additional petition in the Chengalpattu court. She seeks permission to stay in the couple’s matrimonial home at Neelankarai, Chennai, until the case is disposed of or equivalent alternative accommodation is provided.

Sangeetha accuses Vijay

Sangeetha has accused Vijay of refusing to allow her to stay in the house, and that his lawyers have been threatening her through legal notices if she approaches the court.

Vijay's poll promises to women • Monthly ‘Urimai Thogai’ of Rs 2,500 to women up to 60 years of age (government employees exempted) • Free six LPG cylinders per year under ‘Annapoorani Super Six’ scheme • One sovereign gold and one silk saree under the ‘Annan Seer’ scheme for marriages • Rs 15,000 annual assistance to mothers of school students from Class 1 to +2 • Free bus travel for all women in government buses • Formation of ‘Rani Velunachiyar Army’ for the protection of women and children • Fast-track ‘Anjalai Ammal’ special courts for crimes against women • Smart panic buttons in public transport • Free sanitary napkins through ration shops, schools and colleges • Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan (100 per cent subsidy) to women self-help groups • Gold ring for every newborn under the ‘Thaymaman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme • Separate department for women, children and senior citizens.

She has also claimed an equal share in the Neelankarai residence, describing it as “the important home of our married life.”

The plea states that she has “no other suitable residence” and has urged the court to grant her the right to stay there or provide alternate accommodation “commensurate with the status of the Respondent” until the main divorce petition is decided.

Sangeetha had earlier filed the main original petition under Section 27(1) (a), (b), and (d), read with sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking dissolution of the marriage solemnised in August 1999 in Chennai, along with fair and reasonable permanent alimony.

In the affidavit, she describes Vijay as “a prominent and successful actor in the Tamil Film Industry, commanding substantial remuneration and enjoying immense popularity.”

The next hearing in Sangeetha’s divorce and residence petition is expected on April 20. Legal observers note that the interim plea for matrimonial home rights has added a fresh layer of tension to the high-profile issue.

TVK chief unveils women-centric poll promises

Meanwhile, At the same Women’s Day event where Vijay assured his party that he would take care of his personal things, he released the a section of the TVK’s election manifesto, related only to women's welfare. This marks a significant shift for the actor who had earlier criticised the freebie culture.

Among other things, the promises include: a monthly ‘Urimai Thogai’ (rightful money) of Rs 2,500 to women up to 60 years of age (government employees exempted); free six LPG cylinders per year under ‘Annapoorani Super Six’ scheme; one sovereign gold and one silk saree under ‘Annan Seer’ (Brother's Gift) scheme for marriages; Rs 15,000 annual assistance to mothers of school students from Class 1 to +2; free bus travel for all women in government buses; fast-track ‘Anjalai Ammal’ special courts for crimes against women; and smart panic buttons in public transport.