VCK, BJP leaders spar over TN 'honour killings' | Kavin murder

A political storm has erupted in Tamil Nadu over a spate of suspected caste murders, referred to as 'honour killings', with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan crossing swords with BJP leader H Raja. While the former accused the BJP of instigating caste-based violence by encouraging caste pride, the latter dismissed the claims as “baseless” and counter-accused the Dalit leader of staging a ‘victimhood drama’.

The remarks by Thirumavalavan come in the wake of the recent murder of 24-year-old Kavin Selvaganesh, a Dalit techi who was allegedly killed by his girlfriend Subashini’s brother Surjith. The police suspect it to be a case of honour killing.

Also read: TN social welfare minister clueless about court-mandated shield for inter-caste couples

The VCK alleged that political patronage and social media were being used to fuel caste pride, especially among the young men in the state, and it was leading to such brutal incidents.

'BJP expanding base in TN'

“The BJP is expanding its political base in Tamil Nadu by aligning with caste-based organisations and some political parties. This is directly contributing to the spread of caste pride and, as a result, honour killings,” Thirumavalavan said in a recent press meet. Tamil Nadu will go to Assembly elections in 2026.

He also pointed to Surjith’s social media profile, which reportedly displayed images glorifying his caste identity. “This culture of glorifying caste is dangerous, and it’s killing our youth,” he added.

In response to the rising number of such crimes, the VCK leader also announced that his party will organise district-wide protests on August 9, demanding special legislation to prevent honour killings in the state.

“Mere condemnation will not do. We need a dedicated law to prosecute caste-based violence more effectively,” he said.

Also read: Social evil back in spotlight as Chennai 'honour killing' victim's wife kills self

Long tradition

Reacting to the allegations, Raja lashed out at the VCK leadership, saying it was playing caste politics.

Speaking to The Federal on Monday, August 4, the BJP leader said, “Honour killings are not rooted in Tamil culture. From ancient times, inter-community marriages have happened,” citing historical examples such as the marriages of Kalki Sadasivam and MS Subbulakshmi and SG Kittappa with KP Sundarambal.

“On what basis does Thirumavalavan say BJP is strengthening caste pride? He is spreading such lies,” he asked.

Raja also blamed parties such as the VCK and individuals such as Thirumavalavan and Dravidar Kazhagam leader Suba Veerapandian for “corrupting the minds of young people.”

Also read: Watch: TN couple ‘kills’ daughter for marrying Dalit man, stages it as suicide

'Playing victimhood drama'

“They are playing a victimhood drama, which is part of their appeasement politics. His charges are baseless,” he argued.

The BJP leader also warned about the rise of dangerous trends on social media.

“Today’s youth are flaunting weapons and caste symbols online. That is the failure of those who have built their political careers on caste divisions. Instead of accepting the failure of DMK’s policies in the name of social justice, Thirumavalavan is blaming us. They did not eradicate caste system,” he said.

Urgent questions

Social activists have argued that the problem is deeper and requires immediate attention. Women’s rights activist B Renuka said the issue of honour killings should not be viewed solely through the lens of party politics.

“Yes, caste pride is rising. Every institution is playing a big role. Right from our schools, police, political meetings, even cinema. We have failed to challenge caste hierarchies. When political parties legitimise caste-based groups, it only worsens the situation,” she told The Federal.

She also hinted that the issue is more than just a war of words. It raises urgent questions about how caste pride is cultivated, what role political narratives play in honour-based crimes, and whether existing legal frameworks are adequate.

While Renuka welcomed VCK’s call for a special legislation to tackle such incidents, she insisted that legal reforms must be accompanied by widespread social campaigns.

“The government must launch state-level sensitisation programmes in schools and colleges. Young people should be taught that love is not a crime, and that caste cannot decide life or death,” she added.