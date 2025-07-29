TN Social Welfare Minister has ‘no idea’ about court-mandated shield for inter-caste couples

Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan has made a shocking revelation — she has “no idea about protection homes and special cells” mandated by the Madras High Court nearly a decade ago to accommodate inter-caste couples in the state at the risk of honour killings.

The high court had ordered the state government way back in 2016 to earmark the necessary funds to provide shelter for couples who are at risk of honour killings and form a special cell in all districts to record their complaints. But it has emerged that the minister and other officials of her department are blissfully unaware of it.

The latest case: Kavin’s murder

The question has arisen afresh after the alleged murder of Kavin Selvaganesh (27), a Dalit IT professional, by his girlfriend’s brother over their inter-caste relationship in Tirunelveli on July 27. Kavin’s mother, Tamilzhselvi, complained to the police that her son had received threats from the girl’s family. Social activists say Kavin’s murder has once again spotlighted the lack of safe spaces for youth who opt for inter-caste marriages in Tamil Nadu.

The Madras High Court order had come in connection with a similar case of honour killing filed by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNEUF), in April 2016. When The Federal pointed it out to the minister, Geetha Jeevan said, “I don’t know, I have no idea about it.” Even after a detailed explanation of the verdict, she maintained that she did not know about it.

RTI reveals discrepancies

K Samuevel Raj, General Secretary of TNEUF, said the minister’ ignorance was condemnable. “It is unbelievable that even the minister is not aware of the homes and the special cells. At a time when instances of honour killing and threats are on a sharp rise in Tamil Nadu, it is shocking that a DMK minister, whose government celebrates the implementation of social justice schemes, is unaware of this ruling. Ignorance is not bliss,” he added.

Samuevel Raj said he had filed a contempt of court petition, too, when the state government failed to establish the special cells. “To get relief from the case, the state government told the court that it had established cells in the state. But when I filed an RTI plea to get details of the addresses of those special cells and the number of complaints received and couples accommodated in protection centres, there were no details,” he added.

He stated that though the court held that the responsibility for implementing these cells was assigned to the Social Welfare Department, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, and the state police, nobody made any effort.

Official claims versus ground reality

Sources in the social welfare department confirmed to The Federal that no such special cell was ever created and no exclusive protection centre was established. Several attempts to reach Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Mathivendhan and Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal failed.

When a question related to the increasing number of honour killings in India was raised in the Lok Sabha recently, the Union Home Ministry said the onus lies with the respective state governments to take preventive action. Latest figures shared in the Lok Sabha say 76 honour killing cases were reported in the country between 2020 and 2022. According to official records, Tamil Nadu recorded zero cases during this period.

But data available with Evidence, a Dalit rights organisation, says that 18 incidents of honour killing happened between 2020 and 2022 in Tamil Nadu, but they were not recorded so.

To report honour killing threats, call Women’s helpline: 181, Tamil Nadu police: 100