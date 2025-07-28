Dalit IT professional hacked to death in Tirunelveli, mother alleges honour killing

In a chilling case of suspected honour killing, a 27-year-old dalit IT professional was hacked to death in broad daylight in Tirunelveli on Sunday (July 27), allegedly by the brother of a woman he was in a relationship with.

The victim’s mother has filed a police complaint alleging caste-based discrimination and conspiracy.

The victim, Kavin Selva Ganesh, was a native of Arumugamangalam village in Thoothukudi district. A graduate in engineering, he was employed at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Chennai. Kavin’s schoolmate Subashini works as a doctor in a private Siddha clinic in Tirunelveli.

Police complaint

In her filed complaint with the Palayamkottai police, Kavin’s mother S Tamizhselvi alleged that Surjith (24), brother of Subashini, and her parents, who belong to most backward class, objected to the relationship.

‘’Kavin was lured by Surjith, who claimed that their parents wanted to meet him. Kavin left the clinic with Surjith on a two-wheeler. Within a few minutes, Surjith shouted at my son, and asked him how he could fall in love with a girl from a different community. He suddenly took out a sickle that was hidden behind his back and attacked Kavin,’’ said Tamizhselvi in her complaint to the police.

Accused arrested

Kavin reportedly died on the spot. Surjith was arrested by the police shortly after the incident.

Apart from sections of the BNS related to murder, the case was also filed under sections from SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015.

Tamizhselvi has demanded that legal action also be taken against Subashini’s parents for allegedly inciting their son to commit the murder and for threatening her son earlier over the inter-caste relationship. She mentioned that since Surjith’s parents were police officials, they should be prevented from influencing the investigation process.

Rise in honour killings

In a post on X, author Shalin Maria Lawrence criticised the DMK government for not initiating action against the increasing number of honour killings in Tamil Nadu.

This incident has sparked outrage among Dalit rights groups, who are calling it a “clear case of caste-based honour killing” and are demanding swift and strict legal action.

Tirunelveli district police officials told the media that several awareness programmes were organised in schools and colleges regarding the impact of such killings.

“Unless the caste groups stay away from promoting these acts and helping the accused, we cannot prevent them,’’ a senior officer told The Federal.