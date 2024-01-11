The Federal
Watch: TN couple ‘kills’ daughter for marrying Dalit man, stages it as suicide

A couple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district has been arrested for killing their 19-year-old daughter for marrying a Dalit youth

11 Jan 2024 4:07 PM GMT


TamilnaduThanjavurhonour killings
