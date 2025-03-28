BJP is DMK’s 'secret boss', says Vijay, tells Modi to ‘handle TN carefully’

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be a pitched battle between the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the DMK, thundered TVK chief Vijay on Friday (March 28). The actor-turned-politician launched an acerbic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, taking their names explicitly in a public meeting for the first time.

Addressing a charged gathering of TVK supporters in Chennai, Vijay declared, "The 2026 fight is between just two forces – one is the TVK and the other, DMK." Tamil Nadu will face an unprecedented election next year, he added.

“The real fight is between the TVK and the DMK. The people of TN will decide who stands for them," he asserted, neatly leaving the AIADMK out of the power sweepstakes.

DMK's 'secret boss'

Intensifying his political assault against his rivals at the party's general body meeting, Vijay for the first time explicitly named Modi and Stalin, calling their leadership “oppressive”.

Vijay accused the BJP of being the "secret boss" of the ruling DMK, even as he issued a stern warning to Modi: “Kindly handle Tamil Nadu carefully, Modi ji. The people of Tamil Nadu won’t [easily] accept things."

The remarks, delivered at the Ramachandra Convention Hall in Thiruvanmiyur, marked Vijay’s boldest confrontation yet with both Modi and Stalin since the launch of his party in February 2024.

Fascist agenda

Vijay alleged a hidden alliance between the BJP and DMK, claiming, “Modi and Stalin’s politics echo the regimes of Hitler and Mussolini – one leads, the other follows, masking their partnership.”

He accused the BJP of orchestrating the DMK’s moves, suggesting that Tamil Nadu’s ruling party is complicit in a “fascist” agenda dictated by the Centre.

“The fascist rule at the Centre has its twin here – no less in its grip,” he said, critiquing the DMK's resolutions passed against Central policies like the NEP and three-language formula, and the Waqf Bill.

And then, as if in a moment of introspection, he said: “Should I strike back blow for blow? I’m thinking about it.” He seemed to be hinting at a fiercer stance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

'Protector of Tamils'

The meeting buzzed with energy, with dhol beats and colourful large-size banners. Members sported flashy QR-coded entry cards signalling the party’s growing clout.

Vijay gave a call to his cadres to “create a new history,” terming the 2026 polls as a battle against dynasties and landlords.

Further, Vijay took on the BJP-ruled Centre, alleging a systematic neglect of Tamil Nadu. “They (Centre) collect GST from Tamil Nadu but don’t allocate funds back to us. They force Hindi on us, refuse funds for our children’s education, and impose NEP. We see where you’re heading with your ONOE (One Nation One Election) plan,” he charged.

These policies are an assault on the state’s autonomy and identity, he said. Vijay’s warning to Modi underscored his appeal to Tamil pride. “Tamil Nadu’s people aren’t naive – they judge leaders by their actions, not promises,” he said, positioning TVK as a defender of the state’s interests against external overreach.

'One family rule'

Targeting Stalin, he lambasted the DMK’s governance as a “monarch-like, anti-people regime.” “Is it politics when one family exploits Tamil Nadu to sustain itself?” he asked, before taunting, “Honourable Monarch Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, calling yourself as ‘Veerappa’ isn’t enough – prove it in your action!”

The TVK chief didn’t mince words about Tamil Nadu’s challenges under DMK rule, from rising crimes against women to neglected public issues.

“They divert attention from people’s problems while clinging to power,” he charged. Reflecting on TVK’s journey, he added, “From our first conference to this meeting, we’ve faced endless obstacles – but you can dam a river, not the wind. Our momentum is unstoppable.”

According to political analysts, Vijay's allegations of a BJP-DMK nexus coupled with his aggressive warning to Modi, is aimed at disrupting the political status quo.