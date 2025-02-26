BJP's Annamalai accuses TVK chief 'bro' Vijay of 'telling lies' in Hindi row

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday (February 26) accused actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay of “telling lies” on his stance on the ongoing language war between State and the Union government.

The ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has refused to implement the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) accusing the Narendra Modi government of NEP, among other things, of being an attempt to impose in Hindi.

The Centre has been withholding funds of Rs 2,400 crore for Tamil Nadu government under Samagra Shiksha until it implements NEP. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he would not agree to implement NEP even if the Centre offered to provide Rs 10,000 crore in funds to the state.

What Vijay said

Vijay waded into the ‘language war’ during his party’s first anniversary event. He termed it as a fight akin to that seen among kindergarten (KG) students.

He also registered his protest against the three-language policy underlined in NEP (under which learning Hindi is mandatory). Vijay said it was against the spirit of cooperative federalism and the two-language policy implemented by the state government.

Annamalai’s message to ‘bro’ Vijay

Reacting to Vijay’s remarks, Annamalai asked the Tamil actor to practise what he preaches. Calling him “bro”, Annamalai said Vijay’s school has three languages and his children study three languages.

“I want to tell Vijay, practise what you preach bro. Why bro telling lies? Your children read three languages. The school that you run, Vijay Vidhyashram, has three languages. But TVK party worker’s children should study in two languages?” Annamalai said at a gathering in Coimbatore on Wednesday.