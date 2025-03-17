Annamalai calls Vijay DMK’s ‘B-team’, TVK its ‘secret project’

Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai on Monday attacked actor-politician Vijay, calling him the DMK's "B-team" and his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam a "secret project" of the ruling party to retain power.

He was responding to reporters' queries about some TVK leader criticising the BJP.

The former IPS officer also challenged Vijay, the TVK founder, to come to the field rather than being a "work from home" politician.

While the actor-politician was only acting with women on screen, the BJP workers were on the ground, fighting for public welfare, Annamalai said.

"DMK's B-team is Vijay and I assert this. After seeing the activities of TVK, I am saying this--TVK is the secret project of DMK to retain power (in 2026)..they should show respect to gain respect." "You (Vijay) smoke and drink onscreen. What right have you got to talk about TASMAC (the state-run liquor retailer in TN)," Annamalai asked. PTI

