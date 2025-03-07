TVK chief-actor Vijay hosts Iftar event, wearing skull cap

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay organised a grand Iftar gathering at the YMCA ground in Royapettah, Chennai. The event, held on Friday, saw the participation of more than 15 Jamaat administrators from Chennai and nearby areas. Over 2,000 attendees were treated to a feast, reinforcing a message of communal harmony and inclusivity.

In the spirit of Ramadan, an elaborate meal was served, including mutton biryani, chicken 65, samosas, nombu kanji (a traditional porridge), and dry fruits. The event was meticulously planned, with TVK members encouraged to bring at least five Muslim attendees to promote participation from various sections of society.

Also Read: Has Vijay grasped delimitation’s impact? TVK stand does not suggest so

Vijay made a grand entrance dressed in traditional attire — a skull cap, white shirt, and veshti — honouring the customs of the Muslim community. As he waved to the crowd, supporters and TVK party members welcomed him warmly, leading him to the seating area where he joined attendees on the floor for the Iftar meal.

Expressing gratitude and respect, Vijay shared his heartfelt message, "My greetings to my Muslim friends gathered here today. I extend my heartfelt respect to all who follow the principles of the great Nabigal Nayagam. I sincerely thank each and every one of you for accepting my invitation and being here. Your presence brings me great joy. From the bottom of my heart, I express my gratitude."

The Iftar gathering served as more than just a religious observance—it highlighted Vijay’s growing political outreach and efforts to connect with different communities. By fostering social inclusivity, the event underscored TVK’s broader mission of unity and togetherness.

With such public engagements, Vijay continues to build his presence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, positioning himself as a leader focused on social harmony.

Have you read our language series, The Great Language Divide, which delves into the implications of the three-language formula across India.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.