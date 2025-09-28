TVK rally stampede due to organisational lapses, not police shortfall: TN ADGP

In a detailed press briefing held at the Karur collector's office today (September 28), Tamil Nadu additional director general of police (law and order) S Davidson Devasirvatham, IPS, refuted claims of inadequate police deployment during actor-turned-politician Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, attributing the tragic stampede to organisational lapses rather than any security shortfall.

Addressing reporters amid ongoing investigations into the horrific stampede that has left 40 people dead, and many Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters hospitalised due to heat exhaustion, Devasirvatham stressed that police resources were adequate at the event.

"There was no deficiency in the number of personnel for protection; the required quantum has been provided," he stated. He revealed that security was deployed at a ratio of one officer for every 20 people, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the event.

According to the AGDP, preliminary inquiries indicate a sequence of events that snowballed into a massive gathering.