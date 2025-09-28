TVK rally stampede due to organisational lapses, not police shortfall: TN ADGP
S Davidson Devasirvatham, IPS, refutes inadequate deployment claims; TANGEDCO denies power outage but admits to a short trip in power line for safety reasons
In a detailed press briefing held at the Karur collector's office today (September 28), Tamil Nadu additional director general of police (law and order) S Davidson Devasirvatham, IPS, refuted claims of inadequate police deployment during actor-turned-politician Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, attributing the tragic stampede to organisational lapses rather than any security shortfall.
Addressing reporters amid ongoing investigations into the horrific stampede that has left 40 people dead, and many Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters hospitalised due to heat exhaustion, Devasirvatham stressed that police resources were adequate at the event.
"There was no deficiency in the number of personnel for protection; the required quantum has been provided," he stated. He revealed that security was deployed at a ratio of one officer for every 20 people, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the event.
According to the AGDP, preliminary inquiries indicate a sequence of events that snowballed into a massive gathering.
He told the media that as Vijay's convoy neared Karur around 6 pm, the TVK leader reportedly sat at the front of his van without waving to the crowd and promptly retreated inside the vehicle.
"This prompted the entourage to trail behind the van, with crowds flanking both sides of the van, which caused the numbers to unexpectedly swell at the rally venue," Devasirvatham explained. He clarified that no stone-pelting or untoward incidents marred TVK's campaign trail.
However, in the preceding stop at Namakkal, several party cadres, who had been waiting for a long time, had already succumbed to heat stroke, exacerbating the situation. The Karur rally held at a pre-designated venue, derailed due to the overwhelming turnout, said the ADGP.
Challenges galore
Moreover, one participant at the rally shared that people had arrived by 11 or 12 noon at the spot and there were no provisions for food or water. Devasirvatham noted that the extended wait in the sweltering heat, coupled with Vijay's delayed arrival, likely led to fainting spells among the crowd.
Inquiry commission
Power disruptions
However, Rajalakshmi said there was a brief malfunction caused by a generator at the venue, which, she explained, tripped when the crowd pressed too closely against the equipment.
"For safety reasons, we allowed a short trip in the power line," she explained. With police assistance, TVK cadres who had climbed trees to get a better view were safely removed, after which services were promptly restored.