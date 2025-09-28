Karur stampede: Probe takes political twists and turns as death toll hits 40
There are talks of sabotage and conspiracy theories even as the injured people and the kin of the deceased struggle to come to terms with the tragedy
Nearly 18 hours after a stampede on Saturday (September 28) at the Karur election rally of TVK president Vijay turned deadly, the investigation into the tragedy triggered a war of words.
While the party accused the MK Stalin government in the state of not providing enough safety measures, the government and DMK partymen said the party organisers had made sub-par arrangements. There were talks of sabotage and conspiracy theories even as the injured people and the kin of the deceased struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.
Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at the stampede.
Chief Minister Stalin expressed profound grief and ordered a high-level probe into the stampede. He announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Local police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management and emergency planning contributed to the high toll.
Read live updates here.
Live Updates
- 28 Sept 2025 2:36 PM IST
Karur stampede: PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss blames police intelligence failure
Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Anbumani Ramadoss has alleged that the fatal stampede in Karur during TVK chief Vijay’s rally can be attributed to intelligence failure on the part of the police. He also said that he had been more responsible and anticipated the crowd.
"It is very unfortunate that an incident happened in Karur, a stampede happened during the rally of actor Vijay. And till now, more than 40 people have died. I have come to visit the injured in the hospital. We are very saddened by this incident. It should have been avoided, and it could have been avoided. And right now I don't want to pin the blame on anybody, but everybody has to take the blame, right from the police, right from the political party and also the general public as well, who attended that meeting along with children and women,” he said.
“ I believe this is a failure of police intelligence. They should have been more responsible and anticipated the crowd. They have given permission in a very narrow street...The movie culture in Tamil Nadu, I think, is something that we need to address...,” he added.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:27 PM IST
Ground report: Karur stampede claims 40 lives, 95 injured at Vijay’s TVK rallyA massive tragedy struck actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27 evening. At least 39 people lost their lives and 95 were injured in a deadly stampede after the event drew three to five times more people than expected, overwhelming the venue.Eyewitnesses said the venue had no medical camp, drinking water facilities and adequate ambulance support, even as thousands waited for hours in sweltering heat. Families of victims alleged that delays and poor planning by TVK organisers turned the rally into chaos. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the families of the deceased, while Karur MP Jothimani slammed TVK over organisational failures. Policemen present on the site were unable to contain the surging crowd.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:25 PM IST
Watch: CM Stalin orders inquiry, announces solatium for Karur stampede victimsA massive stampede at TVK’s Karur rally has left 40 dead, including women and children, and over 50 critically injured. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited the Karur Government Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, announcing compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. He ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:23 PM IST
Karur stampede: Victims' families raise emotional questionsIndia mourns the Karur stampede that occurred during TVK campaign. The Federal captures emotional moments from ground zero. What actually happened? Who is to blame for the tragedy?
- 28 Sept 2025 2:21 PM IST
Karur stampede | At least 40 dead | Ambulances & hearses rush to hospital
A stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s election rally in Karur left at least 40 dead and dozens critical. Families are crowding the Karur Government Hospital mortuary to identify loved ones, as grief and anger mount over poor arrangements.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:20 PM IST
TVK Vijay rally stampede victims slam poor crowd management | Reports from Karur hospitalVijay’s Karur rally turns tragic with a stampede claiming 40 lives, including women and children. Many are in critical condition. Ground report from Karur Hospital.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:17 PM IST
Watch: What caused Karur stampede? Overcrowding, chaos, and a ‘power cut’A stampede-like situation at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur left at least 31 people, including six children, dead and dozens injured. The tragedy, blamed on severe lapses in crowd management and alleged power cuts during Vijay’s speech, has drawn scathing criticism from opposition leaders and civil society. Police have registered a case against organizers, while the CPI(M) has urged the Madras High Court to take suo-motu cognizance of the incident. With questions mounting over TVK’s event handling and political accountability, Karur mourns a catastrophe that has shaken Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:13 PM IST
Reasons for Karur TVK's rally stampede: Ground ReportsA stampede-like situation at TVK chief Vijay’s election rally in Karur on Saturday claimed 31 lives, including six children, and left dozens injured. Thousands had gathered in Velusamypuram since early morning, enduring extreme heat with little access to water or shade. As the venue overflowed, dehydration and exhaustion triggered panic, leading to the tragedy. Ambulances struggled to reach victims due to blocked routes, sparking criticism over crowd management and emergency preparedness. The incident adds to other logistical blunders in TVK’s campaign, raising concerns about the party’s ability to manage its surging popularity.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:12 PM IST
Watch: Dy CM Udhayanidhi reviews medical treatment of those injured in Karur stampede
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a high-level review meeting at the Government Medical College Hospital auditorium to assess the ongoing medical treatment of those injured in the Karur stampede that took place during TVK leader Vijay's rally.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:08 PM IST
Watch: Families grieve as Karur stampede victims as they prepare for last rites
Family members of the victims of the stampede in Karur during TVK chief Vijay’s rally break down in tears as they prepare for the last rites of their loved ones.