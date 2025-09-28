Karur stampede: Probe takes political twists and turns as death toll hits 40

Nearly 18 hours after a stampede on Saturday (September 28) at the Karur election rally of TVK president Vijay turned deadly, the investigation into the tragedy triggered a war of words.

While the party accused the MK Stalin government in the state of not providing enough safety measures, the government and DMK partymen said the party organisers had made sub-par arrangements. There were talks of sabotage and conspiracy theories even as the injured people and the kin of the deceased struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at the stampede.

Chief Minister Stalin expressed profound grief and ordered a high-level probe into the stampede. He announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Local police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management and emergency planning contributed to the high toll.

Read live updates here.