SIT probe will uncover truth on Karur stampede, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (October 4) said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up based on the order of the Madras High Court will start its investigation into the Karur stampede, adding that the probe will not only bring out the truth but will also fix accountability at all levels.

Appeals against political blame game

The Chief Minister also appealed against the political blame game over the tragedy, adding that a Standard Operating Procedure would be formulated to prevent stampedes.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up on the orders of the Hon'ble High Court will begin its investigation. Through this, I assure the people as the Chief Minister of the state, that we will bring out the whole truth. Accountability will be ensured at all levels,” stated Stalin in a post on X.

“In the wake of this irreparable tragedy, let us move towards a long-term solution without blaming each other for political reasons,” he added.

Following the stampede on September 27 during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured, the Madras High Court on October 3, 2025, ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team under senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the incident.

Close attention to HC guidelines

The Chief Minister further stated that the Tamil Nadu government was paying close attention to all the guidelines and opinions of the High Court on the Karur tragedy and is implementing them.

“We are all heartbroken by the tragedy that happened in Karur. I am saddened to see the tears of every family who has lost their loved ones,” he added.

‘TN SoP will be a model for the country’

The Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu, which leads the country in several other fields, will also guide the country in avoiding stampedes and formulate a 'Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in consultation with domain experts and other stakeholders.

“Tamil Nadu, which is a pioneer in India in many ways, will also guide the country in avoiding stampedes. We will formulate a complete 'Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)' in consultation with everyone from domain experts, political parties, activists and the public across the state. This will become a model that can be followed not only by Tamil Nadu but also by the entire India,” he added.

