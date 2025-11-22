Alliance talks with Congress mere speculation, says TVK leader Arunraj

Nearly two months after the Karur stampede killed 41 people, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is tightening its organisational and policy framework while doubling down on public outreach. In an interview with The Federal, general secretary KG Arunraj outlined emergency response reforms, clarified the party’s stance on the CBI probe, dismissed alliance rumours, and underscored the party’s ideological and crowd-mobilisation strengths ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Edited excerpts:

It’s been nearly two months since the deadly Karur stampede claimed 41 lives. What structural changes has TVK introduced since the tragedy?

Primarily, we’ve set up an administrative council to respond to incidents of this nature. Its role is to gather inputs from all relevant fields and create a systematic framework for decision-making in case of emergencies. We’re also awaiting the finalisation of the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Additionally, our leader is keen to resume his people-connect programmes, so we’re working along those lines as well.

It’s been a little over a month since the CBI began its investigation. The DMK alleges that this entire probe is politically motivated, an attempt by the BJP to pressure Vijay through central agencies. How do you respond to that charge?

First, I would like to reiterate that TVK never asked for a CBI probe. We have demanded a fair and independent investigation supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge. The court, in its wisdom, directed that the CBI inquiry be monitored by a panel headed by a former Chief Justice of India.

I am not in a position to comment on the CBI investigation.

Regarding the DMK's allegations that this probe is politically motivated, if anything, the opposite is true. It was the DMK that hastily set up a one-person commission without even specifying clear terms of reference. Subsequently, a single judge of the Madras High Court ordered an SIT, headed by a serving Tamil Nadu police officer, even though the original prayer in that petition was something entirely different.

So, when you look at everything in perspective, it is evident that the DMK was the one trying to politicise the issue, not TVK.

Vijay was doing back-to-back rallies, and his political speeches were absolute crowd-pullers. Then the Karur stampede brought everything to an abrupt halt, and he hasn’t quite regained momentum since. Should people expect the same Vijay to return to the stage, or has this incident fundamentally changed his approach to politics and public engagement?

You ask whether people can expect the same Vijay. I would say they can expect a much stronger and more determined Vijay. If there is one thing this incident has done, it is to deepen his resolve and willpower.

You would have seen this yourself at the recent General Council meeting in Mahabalipuram—his body language made it clear that he was more determined than ever to stand by his people and take up the issues that truly resonate with them.

We are confident that the public will see a reinvigorated, even more committed leader.

Recent reports suggested that talks between TVK and Congress for a potential alliance in 2026 have now come to an end after the Grand Old Party’s poor performance in the Bihar elections. Your thoughts?

Alliance talks are just media speculation. TVK’s stance remains that Vijay is the party’s CM face, as stated at the first conference, the executive council meeting and the recent general council meeting. No alliance talks have happened with any party, including the Congress or AIADMK breakaway groups. The party’s focus is on completing the people-connect programmes, which have been delayed, and the resolutions give full authority on alliances to the leader.

Your party has expressed concerns over SIR and held demonstrations. Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of these demonstrations nationally against the EC and he has hinted that the election results were, in a way, stolen in Bihar. Would you agree with his statement?

The SIR process has been carried out hastily, without due consultations and without taking political parties into confidence, even though they are key stakeholders in a democracy. A process meant for such a vast electorate cannot be completed in such a short span of time, and even in Tamil Nadu, the exercise coincides with the Northeast monsoon, with BLOs inadequately trained and some even calling for a strike.

The credibility issue also stems from the manner in which Election Commissioners are appointed; the process lacks transparency and consensus, and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) was not taken into confidence, which affected the neutrality expected of the institution.

Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act (1952) requires that voters be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard before the deletion, which does not appear to have happened in cases like Bihar.

If voters are deleted there on the grounds of migration, clarity is needed on where their voting rights will be exercised—Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere—before such deletions take place. These factors collectively raise serious questions about the credibility of the entire exercise.

There’s a growing perception that Vijay is going soft on both the AIADMK and the BJP. Is this a deliberate strategic shift, or is TVK avoiding taking strong positions against them for any reason?

It takes great strength and courage to take on the ruling establishment. TVK is one of the first parties to raise its voice on issues affecting the state, including those after the Karur stampede. We have clearly declared the BJP as our ideological rival, and we are not soft-pedalling on any of these matters. Taking on the establishment requires determination, and that is exactly what we are doing.

Critics argue that TVK remains a leader-centric party lacking a robust grassroots organisation. What concrete steps are you taking to build a cadre-driven organisation?

The biggest strength of TVK, which no other party has, is its cadre base. Name one party in Tamil Nadu that can draw a crowd like this, regardless of any disputes about it. Tell me, which party has the capacity or the moral authority to draw such a crowd on its own, without money or other incentives?

No other party can mobilise crowds like this. The ideology of TVK is that everyone is equal—everyone matters. Just because the leader is highlighted in places like Thiruparankundram or Madurai, it doesn’t mean other leaders won’t be projected. In fact, they will be key multipliers of the party. These leaders are part of the team and will be introduced to the public at the right time.

A major criticism is that TVK’s politics is heavy on social media optics but light on policy depth. How do you respond?

Just because we are strong on social media doesn’t mean we are weak on policy. In fact, our biggest strengths are our leader’s charisma and the party’s ideological grounding. When a leader of Vijay’s stature speaks on ideology, it connects immediately—a powerful combination. Regarding policy, we are preparing a people-centric, 21st-century roadmap for the state, which will be unveiled at the right time.

You had sought permission from the police for your first rally after Karur tragedy in Salem, but the permission now stands denied. What’s your next move?

No written order has been issued so far; only an informal suggestion has been made, citing logistical issues related to the Thiruvannamalai Deepam and December 6, the day of the Babri Masjid demolition. We will consult the police and seek an alternative date accordingly.

What is clear is that the government has been trying to hinder our People-Connect programmes in every possible way. The very first event in Trichy was a huge success and has visibly unsettled the DMK leadership, and the establishment is attempting to scuttle the programmes by all means.